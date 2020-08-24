Best Places To Play Bingo In South Florida

South Florida is home to several bingo venues where players can make the most of the experience that is on offer. Having grown considerably in popularity over the last few years, there are more bingo players than ever before and an array of demographics who enjoy playing the game. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular bingo hotspots in South Florida.

Four Corners

Located on Pompano Beach, this is a venue that attracts a lot of return visitors with many of them regulars every week. While the typical cost is $45 per person, this represents great value when you consider the number of games that you can make the most of, as well as the high jackpots. Boasting two different bingo rooms as well as a restaurant which serves a range of great options this is well worth a visit.

All American Ten Center Bingo

Based in Lantana in the Atlantis Plaza II shopping center, this is an ideal place to pass time if you are with a group that would rather enjoy some retail therapy. If you get there in the morning you are offered free coffee, while there is a range of games for you to enjoy. With friendly and knowledgeable staff and a great restaurant serving a range of snacks, as well as sizeable jackpots on offer, this is a bingo that is worth checking out.

Fantasy Bingo

You will find this situated on West Palm Beach and it is considered one of the better value bingo venues in the district of Florida. The size of the hall means that it can fit a lot of players in at once, while the jackpots are also a highlight. Arguably the biggest selling point for dedicated bingo fans is that it is open for 24 hours every day and also serves a wide variety of refreshments.

Midway Mall Bingo

In the heart of Miami, this bingo hall has everything that you could need and is great if you are new to the game, with many helpful and knowledgeable staff to assist if you need it. With plenty of ample parking available, you do not have to worry about leaving your car on the side of a road and getting a ticket. For Miami, the prices are considered reasonable (around $20) while there are multiple games daily.

Final thoughts

Although there are a number of other bingo venues in South Florida to choose from, these are the ones that we have identified as being worth checking out. However, you can also play online if you do not feel like going out and you can find the best bingo sites to play online at BingoSites.co.uk which have a number of great features.