Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety: Reviews & Top Brands

The popularity of CBD products has rocketed over recent years. According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 33% of American adults have used them once or more, and the market continues to grow.

The most common uses are for anxiety (49%), pain relief (64%), and insomnia (42%). Reputable brands make no medical claims for these products. However, their reputation has been built on word-of-mouth, and an increasing number of independent studies.

While oils and tinctures are still the most popular ways to take CBD, a significant number of users find that CBD gummies are a convenient alternative. They can help them take the edge of everyday stresses. Others find that gummies help them relax and unwind in the evening, helping them to achieve restful sleep.

For users who don’t like the taste of CBD oil products, they’re a great way to achieve the beneficial effects they’re looking for.

However, as with all CBD products, when you buy gummies, it pays to be well-informed. This guide will help you separate the high-quality CBD gummies from the low-quality alternatives that are flooding the market.

So, whether you’re looking for the best CBD gummies for anxiety, or just to enhance your overall wellness, you’ll be in a position to choose the right product for you. Let’s start with some FAQs.

Top 5 CBD Gummies Brands for Anxiety

How We Chose The Brands of CBD Gummies for Anxiety

With so many brands to choose from, we started with a long list, based on feedback from our testers. However, since each brand has its fans, with some just loving a particular flavor or texture, we wanted to make some more objective comparisons. That’s why we’ve listed a range of factors to help you decide which will be the best CBD gummies for you.

Ingredients & Flavors

With gummies, the taste is everything! So, we wanted brands with gummies that we’d actually look forward to eating. A strong hempy taste was a no-no.

We also prioritized brands that use mainly or exclusively organic ingredients.

Hemp Source & Quality

The starting point for any great product has to be great raw materials. We consider where each brand grows or sources its cannabis. When it’s USA grown, it will adhere to strict agricultural standards.

Importantly, is it farmed using organic methods, and is there certification to prove it? Many consumers prefer to know the products they ingest contain no traces of pesticides or herbicides, and that they’re non-GMO.

The way that the active CBD compound is extracted from the leaves also affects the final quality. Ideally, it’s obtained at low temperature, using ambient CO2 or naturally produced ethanol, rather than harsh solvents.

CBD Concentration & Type

There are three main types of CBD gummies: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and isolate. Due to the so-called ‘entourage effect’, that is, the way that the various compounds work in synergy, full-spectrum products tend to be the strongest.

Gummies Count & Price

We’ve looked at the price of the gummies in terms of a pack and per gummy so you can compare whether their prices are in line with other brands.

It’s not always about being the cheapest -do they offer a good price/quality ratio? The most important thing is whether you love the taste. Because if you do, you’re likely to get through a pack more quickly!

3rd Party Lab Results

This is basic for any CBD product you ever buy. Independent 3rd party lab analysis is essential to guarantee the purity of the oil and to confirm the percentage of CBD in each batch. Results should be easily accessible to customers on a company’s website

Shipping & Returns Policies

Do they offer free shipping – if not can that add to the cost? Do they offer fast delivery and will you be able to track your order? Does the supplier have a clear and fair guarantee and returns policy?

5 Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety

So, here is our list of brands that we recommend you try. Each one has its particular strengths, so experiment to find the one you love!

Wisconsin-based FAB CBD has been providing nutritional, health, and skincare products, since 2017. Their range offers support for anxiety regulation, exercise recovery, joint stiffness relief, and other types of pain. CBD Oils, topical creams salves, and even dog treats are all available.

Their CBD gummies are one of their best-sellers – customers buy them for support with normal, everyday stresses, rapid recovery from exercise, and to create a sense of calm and focus.

Ingredients & Flavors

FAB CBD Gummies come in 2 ‘fruit’ flavors – Anytime and Nightime. Described by the Ministry of Hemp website as having a ‘wonderful sweet flavor with a subtle tartness’ that makes them even more delicious. The texture is softer than a typical gummy but with a pleasant chewiness.

Anytime gummies are, as the name suggests, good for anytime, anywhere. These isolate gummies are THC-free, gluten-free, and suitable for vegans. Perfect for stressful days, hectic work deadlines, or even for post-workout recovery.

Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors [organic concentrated apple, organic carrot, organic black currant], Hemp Extract CBD Isolate.

Nighttime CBD Sleep Gummies are formulated to help you get a good night’s restful sleep. These broad-spectrum gummies are Acai flavored and made with multiple functional ingredients, including CBD, L-Theanine, 5-HTP, Melatonin, Ashwagandha, and GABA! These gummies are fat-free, gluten-free, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are suitable for vegans.

Hemp Source & Quality

FAB CBD’s products are made from organic plants grown in Colorado which are non-GMO and pesticide-free. They use solvent-free CO2 extraction, taking the CO2 from the air around us to extract the beneficial molecules from the plant, including botanical terpenes.

CBD Concentration & Type

These CBD gummy chews contain 25mg CBD isolate per gummy.

3rd Party Lab Results

Products that are made with ingredients grown in nature can sometimes vary slightly from batch to batch. ProVerde Laboratories produce FAB CBD’s detailed batch reports which are available on their website.

Gummies Count & Price

CBD Gummies, Anytime, Isolate, 30 servings $59 ($1.96 per 25mg serving)

CBD Gummies, Nighttime, Broad Spectrum, 30 servings $89 ( $2.96 per 25mg serving)

Return & Shipping Policies

FAB CBD ships to all 50 states. Order tracking via UPS. Free shipping on orders over $99.

30-day full money-back guarantee if their product doesn’t meet your expectations

Pros

Good for different uses – Anytime for anxiety, Nighttime for sleep

High quality of raw materials

Easy to use website with lots of useful info

Great rewards program

Cons

No free shipping on orders under $99

Ratings

FAB CBD’s gummies have an army of fans – delicious flavors combined with a calming, soothing effect, make them ideal, especially for anyone dealing with anxiety and sleep issues.

Since 2018, completely family-owned and run with an emphasis on respect for the environment – for example, owner Joy guarantees that her shipping methods are carbon-neutral. All Joy Organics CBD products are certified USDA organic and are cruelty-free, and make use of recyclable materials. And we love all that!

Ingredients & Flavors

Joy Organics vegan gummies come in three awesome flavors—Strawberry, Lemonade, and Green Apple. They use real, simple ingredients to give their CBD gummies their delicious flavor and color. Fans have described them as “not hempy,” so if you’ve previously found you don’t like the taste of most CBD tinctures or softgels, these are one of the best choices you can make.

Hemp Source & Quality

Joy Organics uses proprietary strains of hemp that are high in CBD. They’re grown in nutrient-rich soil in Colorado on USDA-certified organic farms.

All traces of THC are removed via a proprietary USDA organic certified chromatography process. Their production facility, in Fort Collins Colorado, is registered with the FDA and is USDA certified organic.

CBD Concentration & Type

Joy Organics gummies are broad-spectrum, so they have all traces of THC removed while retaining other beneficial compounds from the cannabis plant.

3rd Party Lab Results

All products are tested in a 3rd-party lab. Reports are posted on their website.

Gummies Count & Price

CBD Gummies, Broad Spectrum, 30 servings $39.95 ($1.33 per 10mg serving)

Repeat customers can access a rewards scheme, with discounts on further purchases, and bonus points.

Shipping & Return Policies

Free shipping. (Due to Covid, may take 5-10 business days).

30-day, money-back guarantee. If you aren’t completely satisfied for any reason, email or use Contact Us for a full refund (minus shipping). If you aren’t getting the results you expected, you can use the whole bottle before asking for a return.

Pros

Absolute focus on quality

Awesome flavors

Available in stores across the USA

Strong returns policy

Things We Disliked

Gram for gram of CBD is not the cheapest, but great quality

Ratings

Overall, Joy Organics backs up its claims of quality with the delicious flavors of its cube-shaped gummies. In particular, their range of broad-spectrum is ideal for those wanting the assurance that their CBD product contains no traces of THC.

Plus CBD Oil was founded in 2012 by parent company CV Sciences. Their CBD oil formulas are available in an array of products including sprays, capsules, softgels, balms, lotions, creams, skin serums, and roll-ons.

Their gummies are an easy and tasty way to take a precisely measured serving of CBD. While the company (correctly) makes no medical claims, users find them invaluable in creating a sense of calm focus.

Ingredients & Flavors

First, those flavors! Cherry mango, strawberry lemonade, and citrus peach. Who could resist?

These gummies contain much more than CBD. They have an array of minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and perhaps most importantly, fatty acids. The plant uses those fatty acids as building blocks to produce its cannabinoids – and it turns out that we use those same building blocks to produce our own endocannabinoids that help us keep the body healthy and in balance.

PlusCBD Calm Gummies help ease tension, soothe irritability, and contribute to a greater sense of contentment. They combine their award-winning hemp extract with clinically researched ingredients like L-Theanine (found in green tea) and 5-HTP (a precursor of serotonin) to support a healthy stress response. So they can help with relieving symptoms of anxiety.

PlusCBD Sleep Gummies contain magnolia, lemon balm, and melatonin to help you drop off more easily and enjoy a full night’s rest.

Hemp Source & Quality

Plus CBD products are always made from true agricultural hemp and not hybridized marijuana. True hemp plants contain more than just CBD, minor cannabinoids, and terpenes. Their full-spectrum hemp extracts contain CBD and over 500 other bioactive compounds such as fatty acids and Vitamin E, the same building blocks that our brains and bodies use to produce our own endocannabinoids. No GMOs, no gluten. However, unlike most other brands, they don’t specify whether their hemp is grown and harvested in the USA – just that it meets EU standards.

CO2 extraction is used for its safety, environmental friendliness, and its ability to pull out the wide array of bioactive molecules available in the hemp plant.

CBD Concentration & Type

These gummies are all full-spectrum.

3rd Party Lab Results

Product information using the QR Code is printed on every PlusCBD™ Oil label. This links to a dedicated landing page with information on each batch of the product, ingredient profiles, and 3rd party verified certificates of analysis, including DNA.

Gummies Count & Price

Extra Strength, Full spectrum, 60 servings $44.99 ( $0.79 per 10mg gummy. Recommended 2 per day)

Calm, Full spectrum, 30 gummies $29.99 ($1 per 10mg gummy). Includes L-theanine and 5-HTP.

Sleep, Full spectrum, 30 gummies $29.99 ($1 per gummy). Includes magnolia, lemon balm, and melatonin.

Return & Shipping Policies

Free shipping on orders over $45, within 1-2 business days, using Autoship. Refunds if the product is returned within 30 days (minus shipping).

Pros

Awesome flavors & full spectrum range for maximum potency

Great educational videos, articles, podcasts, and webinars on their site

Rewards program

Cons

More ‘corporate’ and less of a ‘family’ business that’s just grown organically.

Ratings

You can be sure of getting premium quality gummies from this highly reputable brand.

cbdMD’s mission is to provide a wealth of alternative options for those seeking a new outlook on everyday wellness. From world-class athletes to world-renowned brands, they’ve worked hard to create a culture that allows everyone to experience the positive results of Superior Broad Spectrum CBD products.

Their Superior Broad Spectrum hemp gummies provide all the benefits of the “entourage effect,” combining CBN with CBD and other compounds of the hemp plant according to precise, consistent standards. With this combination of the many useful benefits of a variety of plant-based compounds, you’re able to experience a more well-balanced approach to daily wellness.

You’ll find a full range of broad-spectrum products on their site: oils & tinctures, topicals, soft gels, bath and body care products, sleep aids, and a range for pets.

Ingredients & Flavors

Mixed flavors of Strawberry, Orange, Raspberry, and Tropical fruit in every bottle. Made with organic sweeteners, oil, and juices. Vegan and Gluten-Free

CBD Concentration & Type

All CBD MD products are broad-spectrum, so they benefit from the so-called ‘entourage effect’ when the CBD is combined with other compounds from the hemp plant, but they contain no THC.

3rd Party Lab Results

Certificates of Analysis are available on the website. Just type in the batch number for an accurate analysis.

Gummies Count & Price

Broad Spectrum Gummies 300mg: $29.99 (30 x 10mg serving, 1.99 per gummy)

Broad Spectrum Gummies 750mg: $59.99 (30 x 25mg servings, $1.99 per gummy)

Broad Spectrum Gummies, 1500mg: $89.99 ( 30 x 50mg servings, $2.99 per gummy)

Shipping Policies

Free 2-3 day shipping. If you aren’t completely satisfied with your cbdMD order, they’ll be happy to refund your money within 60 days from your purchase date. No questions asked, and they’ll even send you the return label if needed.

Pros

Broad-spectrum gummies – great for anyone wanting a 100% THC-free guarantee

A mix of fruit flavors in each jar, plus a wonderful, face-puckering ‘sour’ option.

Cons

No information about the source of the hemp they use, or the extraction methods.

Ratings

Overall, cbdMD has a great range of broad-spectrum CBD products, good quality control, and great tasting gummies.

Based in Scottsdale AZ, Premium Jane products are frequently found on ‘Best of’ lists. Their high-quality range includes oils, capsules, bath bombs, and more.

Ingredients & Flavors

Choose between the classic bears and cubes! They come in a range of flavors including strawberry, lime, and mango berry. You’ll find the complete ingredients list on the website and the label. Apart from being non-GMO and vegan-friendly, these gummies contain no pesticides, solvents, or nasty chemicals.

Hemp Source & Quality

Their organic, non-GMO hemp, is grown in strain-specific microclimates in Kentucky, USA.

They extract their CBD at low temperatures, using high pressure and ambient CO2. As they don’t use harsh chemical solvents the process is environmentally friendly and carbon-neutral whenever possible.

CBD Concentration & Type

They offer full-spectrum and broad-spectrum gummies.

3rd Party Lab Results

There’s a certificate of analysis (COA) page, where you can see the results of 3rd party testing, by product name and batch number.

Gummies Count & Price

Full spectrum Vegan CBD Gummies 750mg: $55

(30 x 25mg gummies @ $1.83 per gummy)

Full Spectrum Strawberry CBD Gummies 1500mg: $90

(60 x 25mg gummies @ $1.67 per gummy)

Broad Spectrum Lime CBD Gummies 1500mg: $90

(60 x 25mg gummies @ $1.67 per gummy)

Bread Spectrum Mango/Berry Sleep Aid CBD Gummies, 1500 mg: $90

(60 x 25mg gummies @ $1.67 per gummy)

Return & Shipping Policies

Free shipping on all orders within the USA. They state that ‘we do our best to process your order as soon as we can.’

You can request a full refund (minus shipping costs) if you return a product within 30 days. However, if you’ve bought from a non-affiliated 3rd party supplier, this may not apply.

Pros

The gummies come in a range of great flavors

This company lives by its environmentally responsible values

The website is clean and easy to use

Cons

Not available in physical stores – online only.

Ratings

Highly rated products, an army of loyal fans, and great flavors. This brand is definitely one to look out for!

Are There Different Types of CBD Gummies?

Whatever type of hemp/CBD product you’re buying, the label will tell you whether it is full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. But what do these terms mean and which is best?

It’s all a matter of the plant compounds contained in the CBD oil from which the product is made. Each type has its own advantages.

Full-spectrum CBD gummies: Full-spectrum CBD gummies are the best choice for most users because they produce the strongest beneficial effect. None of the compounds are extracted in the refining process, so a small amount of the intoxicating compound THC remains (less than 0.3% of the total CBD). As all the cannabinoids work in synergy, the overall benefit is increased. You won’t get high eating full-spectrum gummies.

Broad-spectrum CBD gummies: Broad-spectrum CBD gummies have had all the THC removed. Other compounds remain so they can still produce the powerful synergistic ‘entourage effect’. Broad-spectrum products, being THC-free, are the best choice for consumers who want to be 100% sure they don’t have any trace of THC in their bodies, for personal or indeed professional reasons.

Isolate CBD gummies: Isolate CBD gummies will contain CBD which is over 99% pure and has had all other compounds are removed during the refining process. Isolate CBD products are not as potent or as effective as full or broad-spectrum CBD, but can be useful for anyone sensitive to products containing multiple compounds, and are guaranteed to be THC-free.

The type of hemp gummies you choose depends on your preference, although many people seek out THC-free CBD extracts since these are highly unlikely to affect a drug test.

Latest Research & Studies – What Do They Suggest?

An immense amount of scientific research has already been carried out into the benefits of CBD, however, more clinical work still needs to be done.

Always be cautious of any CBD product that claims to prevent, treat or cure any disease.

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) estimates that 19.1% of adults in the U.S. experienced an anxiety disorder in the past year, and more women experience anxiety than men. Several studies do indicate that CBD can help to manage and reduce symptoms.

Other Potential Benefits of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies have two particular benefits for users, compared to other methods of taking CBD.

First, they deliver a precise dose, so you can determine how much you need to get the effect you want, and take more or less as required.

Secondly, they are convenient – they can be taken anywhere, according to your need.

CBD gummies are also great for improving sleep patterns. An estimated 70 million Americans suffer the misery of insomnia or poor sleep patterns. If you’re one of them, you’ll know the devastating impact it can have on your concentration, work, and generally how it can prevent you from getting the most out of life. Insomnia can even pose be life-threatening, leading to motor and workplace accidents.

Studies suggest that CBD may help with both falling and staying asleep. The reason that gummies for sleep are so useful is that they deliver a consistent dose of CBD, so once you find how much you need to get the desired effect, it’s easy to maintain. Additionally, some nighttime gummies contain other ingredients, such as melatonin, which support sleep, so the overall effect is stronger.

Are CBD Gummies Safe?

In common with other CBD products, no side effects have been reported. However, it’s always possible that a user may have an adverse reaction to the other ingredients in the gummy formula. Although it’s rare, if you notice this, simply stop taking the gummies, and perhaps try a different brand.

Are There Any Legal Issues Surrounding the Use of CBD Products?

Providing that the THC content of any CBD Oil product you buy is less than 0.3%, there are no legal issues surrounding the sale, purchase, or use of CBD oil in the USA.

The brands we recommend are legal in all 50 states.

How to Use CBD Gummies for Best Results

Simply consume one or two CBD gummies as needed, usually (25 mg). Consistency is key with many dietary supplements so it’s recommended to try to take around the same time daily. Dosage may vary from person to person – as with all CBD products, start slowly and build up gradually.

If you’re being treated for any medical condition, we recommend that you discuss with your doctor before using any CBD product, to avoid any possible interactions with other medications.

Why Buy CBD Gummies for Anxiety?

Many people experience anxiety, with symptoms ranging from mild and occasional, to severe and frequent. These can include dizziness, heart palpitations, restlessness, difficulty concentrating, overthinking, and shortness of breath.

Users report that CBD gummies, taken once or twice per day, can help to reduce the symptoms and make it easier to cope with the stresses of everyday life.

Online or In Stores – Which is the Best Way to Buy?

While it’s convenient to pick up your CBD products in a local store, you need to be cautious about the quality of what you buy.

Ensure that 3rd party COAs (certificates of analysis) are available on the manufacturer’s website. Why is this necessary? So you’ll be sure you’re actually getting the amount of CBD they claim to provide. Inferior or inconsistent products won’t get the results you’re hoping for.

Buying online is less immediate – you may have to wait several days to receive your order, and you’ll need to reorder in good time so you don’t run out – but you’ll be able to monitor the quality more easily and ensure you’re getting the right results for your investment.

How to Store CBD Gummies

It’s sometimes claimed that you need to store CBD gummies in a refrigerator. Keeping them in a cool dark place is just as good, as long as they’re away from sunlight or other heat sources which could damage the oils. Also, keep them in a container with a tightly closed lid.

How Many CBD Gummies to Take?

There’s no clear rule about the ‘right’ amount of any CBD product. However, when you first try, start low and build up slowly. Consume a small amount and wait to see how it impacts you.

As a rule-of-thumb, new users should consider using 5-10mg at first. So, if the gummies you buy contain 25mg of CBD apiece, you may want to use just half or a quarter of a gummy at one time.

Final Thoughts

If you’re thinking of using CBD products to help take the edge off the stresses of everyday life, or deal with symptoms of anxiety, CBD gummies are absolutely worth a try. Keep in mind the factors we’ve listed when you’re choosing your gummy brand. You’ll get a premium-quality product that will help support your lifestyle and overall well-being. Enjoy!