Beres Hammond, Louie Culture, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin for JAMMINS REGGAE FEST

NEW YORK – Reggae fans within and outside of the Tri-State area, are in for a special treat with a trio of shows scheduled for Connecticut, New Jersey and Long Island on the weekend of Friday, August 11th to Sunday, August 13th, featuring some of the biggest names in the reggae genre.

Organizers of the exciting concerts — which is Pt 10 of the Singers In Action series and is titled Jammins Reggae Fest — say that this set of dream shows has long been in the making.

Three Shows in One

August 11th – Singers in Action Pt 10

On Friday, August 11th, Jammins Events kicks off the Singers in Action Pt 10 series. Featuring a return to College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut. This not-to-be-missed showcase is headlined by the singer who has earned the title ‘The Chairman of the Board’, Beres Hammond. Plus, the Gangalee, Louie Culture and one of the most successful Digicel Rising Stars alums, Romain Virgo.

Tickets are now available online at www.Collegestreetmusichall.com and at the following locations: College Street Music Hall Box Office in New Haven, Dunns River Restaurant in Hartford, Lion’s Den Vegetarian Restaurant, Hartford and Avery’s Place in Bridgeport.

August 12th – Singers in Action Pt 10

Then on Saturday, August 12th, the second leg of the Jammins Reggae Fest. Singers in Action Pt 10 series has become a staple summer event at NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey. The lineup of heavyweight artistes are all eager to connect with their fans and sing all of their favourite songs. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com or njpac.com and at NJPAC Box Office.

August 13th – Big Deal

The weekend concert series comes to a fantastic climax on Sunday, August 13th. It includes a dazzling showcase that will throw an additional young legend in the mix. Reggae lovers will agree that it will indeed be a ‘Big Deal’. The Catholic Health outdoor Amphitheater in Farmingville in Long Island, New York. They will play host to, not three, but four superb reggae and lover’s rock artists — Beres Hammond, Louie Culture, Romain Virgo and Christopher Martin.

“We know that fans will definitely love this line-up of amazing artists on the same stage for an event that will give each enough time to sing the songs that have inspired and motivated their fans throughout the years,” said George Crooks, the organizer of Jammins Reggae Fest.

Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com, Catholic Health Amphitheater Box Office, and Local Caribbean Ticket Outlets.