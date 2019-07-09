BeREGGAE 6 Makes History for Afro-Caribbean Music at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA – The sixth annual BeREGGAE Music Festival will take place at Piedmont Park on August 10 and 11th, 2019. This event is one of the largest free Afro-Caribbean music festival in the southeastern United States.

In an unprecedented move, the Atlanta Reggae In The Park LLC Team (parent company for Be Reggae 6), moved the festival from its home at Perkerson Park to its new location in Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

Started in 2014 as a small community get-together, the event has organically grown into the biggest free reggae festival in Atlanta, servicing over twenty thousand (20,000) attendees.

The festival is now a two-day event compared to its previous one day of activities.

According to Chief Executive Officer- Eric Barnes, the team decided to make the move because, ‘It was time to get Afro-Caribbean music and culture in front of a larger audience. The culture is very present in the city, it is becoming more and more well known, and we want to continue to be pioneers of bringing the music and culture to the people.’

This year, the team will be celebrating for over seventy-two hours with various events including a 5K and an after-party.

The family friendly festival has various attractions in addition to the many musical acts and disc jockeys providing entertainment.

There is the Garden of Vegan curated by ATL Vegan Food Tours and the Soul Simplicty Art n Groove pop up curated by Cameron Wilson along with other family activities.

The BeREGGAE experience has a dual purpose. In addition to highlighting Afro-Caribbean talent and culture, partial proceeds from the event go to the Hand Over Fist Scholarship fund.

Among its many goals, The Hand Over Fist Foundation presents a yearly scholarship to deserving, rising high school students towards higher education.

The foundation also grants scholarships for non-profits to participate and fund-raiser for their respective organizations at BeREGGAE 6 for free, while participating in the event’s Social Justice Corner.

Awardees have included organizations such as Urban Media Makers Film Festival, LA FOUNDATION and Project Shine Jamaica.

In 2018, Hand Over Fist granted over $10,000 in sponsorship to deserving nonprofit organizations.

Spragga Benz Official Ambassador for BeREGGAE6

Dancehall Legend Spragga Benz, has been announced as one of the official ambassadors for BeREGGAE 6.

Benz is a well known artiste on the dancehall scene who rose to prominence in the ninety’s (90’s) with hits like “Love Mi Gun” and the lascivious “Jack It Up.”

The songs quickly made him an underground sensation, and soon multiple labels and producers were clamoring for his services. He scored breakout hits with “Could a Deal” (produced by Winston Riley) and “Girls Hooray” (Steely & Clevie), not to mention “Jack It Up,” a major success once it was released to a wider audience.

He continued to find success in his homeland with tracks like “Car Crash,” “Born Good Looking,” “Funny Guy Thing,” “Dolly House,” and “Machine Gun Kelly,” among others. In 1999, he recorded a clash album with Beenie Man titled Two Badd DJs, and topped the Jamaican charts with the single “She Nuh Ready Yet (Hype Up).”

When asked ‘Why Spragga Benz?’, segment sponsor, Marissa Williams of 2BKaribbean said ‘it was a natural fit. Spragga Benz has been a friend of the BeREGGAE movement for some time now and it only made sense that we invite him to be an ambassador for this year . The event continues to grow and the team continues to make strategic moves to create a larger platform for reggae and dancehall music in Atlanta’.