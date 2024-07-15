Bella Collina’s World-Class Golf Course

ORLANDO – For those seeking a golfing experience with unparalleled luxury, Bella Collina in Montverde near Orlando, Florida, presents an opportunity for golfers to test their skills and creativity, providing rewarding opportunities for both birdies and eagles. The venue is proud to offer one of Orlando’s top private golf courses, operating a venue that combines exceptional service with world-class amenities, culminating in unparalleled golf experiences.

Ranking among Florida’s most prestigious golf clubs, Bella Collina boasts a world-famous course with stunning views, including undulating greens and dramatic elevation changes. Situated just outside Olando, nestled on the shore of Lake Apopka and the resort’s own spring-fed Lake Siena, Bella Collina is committed to providing members with a well-rounded, all-inclusive experience in a genuine golfing community. The venue offers lessons from experienced PGA professionals as well as presenting weekly golf clinics for players at all levels. In addition, Bella Collina also operates ladies’ clinics and a junior league, with plans for a golf academy currently in the pipeline.

Carefully designed to complement the stunning scenery that surrounds it, Bella Collina’s course covers 5,000 yards from its shortest tees and 7,700 from its longest. With six tee boxes on each hole, the venue caters for players of all abilities. A unique course amid central Florida’s typically flat landscape, Bella Collina combines the perfect blend of elevation, hills, and slopes, culminating in a layout that is as exhilarating to play as it is aesthetically pleasing. It is difficult to believe that this tranquil oasis is located just a 30-minute drive from downtown Orlando, one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

At Bella Collina, memberships come in two tiers: Sports Membership and Golf Membership. All Sports and Golf Members benefit from access to the resort’s comprehensive, two-sided practice facility, which incorporates pitching greens, chipping greens, putting greens, and practice bunkers to help players hone their game.

Bella Collina’s Golf Membership option is geared towards patrons who are solely intent on playing golf, presenting the ideal option for golf enthusiasts who visit Florida frequently on vacation. Members are welcome to join in the many year-round social events, from Valentine’s Day dinners and aromantic wine tasting events to fall festivals and Easter egg hunts for children. In addition to hosting golf events and camps, Bella Collina also presents tennis tournaments, competitions and camps.

Renowned as Orlando, Florida’s premier lakefront and golf community, Bella Collina is an exclusive gated community presenting a wide range of golf course homes, estate homes and upscale condo residences along with a myriad of resort-style amenities. Covering 1,900 acres of rolling hills and sparkling lakes, Bella Collina is a tranquil oasis that grants guests and residents with every service and amenity imaginable. In addition to the destination’s world-famous course, visitors and residents enjoy access to a resort-style community pool, tennis facility, fitness center, full-service spa, two exclusive clubhouse restaurants, and a comprehensive network of scenic walking trails.

Combining modern living with a charming European edge, each Bella Collina home is thoughtfully created right down to the finest detail and crafted to be unique both inside and out. Bella Collina’s award-winning team of builders and architects helps homebuyers to turn their vision into an exciting reality, providing stunning views across pristine lakes or peaceful vistas across the world-class golf course. Whether homeowners seek a custom home or classic lakefront condo, Bella Collina presents options to suit all tastes.

Rated as one of Florida’s best golf courses, Bella Collina’s 18-hole course is ideal for players of all levels, with the resort’s staff catering for the player’s every need from start to finish. Golf tournament and group services offered by Bella Collina include pre-staged golf equipment and carts based on pairing information; customized computer scorecards; and access to PGA professional tournament coordinators to assist with pre-planning details.