Team Demerara, Guyana Wins First Ever Caribbean Airlines Village Cricket T10

Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera with Team Demerara, Guyana, winners of the Caribbean Airlines Village Cricket T10 Tournament

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago  – The final of the Caribbean Airlines Village T10 Cricket Tournament was hosted on May 5 at the National Cricket Centre in Trinidad & Tobago.

“Caribbean Village Cricket” launched on March 29 and saw teams from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and Guyana vying for victory with St Elizabeth Junction of Jamaica coming in second place.

The competition was keen and the atmosphere charged. Replying to South East’s 90 for 9 the Demerara team made 91 runs for 7 to win by 3 wickets. In addition, they posted 132 runs for 1 against St Elizabeth Junction and restricted them to 111 for 7 to win by 21 runs to secure the title.

Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera with Team Demerara, Guyana. Winners of the Caribbean Airlines Village Cricket T10 Tournament.

Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera commented “We extend hearty congratulations to Team Demerara out of Guyana on their win; and we thank all teams for their participation. The involvement of teams from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and Guyana was a tremendous showcase of culture through cricket, successfully uniting the region under the banner of Caribbean Culture; and the airline promises an even bigger competition next year.”

Team Demerara, Guyana in action against Team Southeast, Trinidad.
Team Demerara, Guyana in action against Team Southeast, Trinidad.

“Caribbean Village Cricket” is part of the airline’s focus on Caribbean culture; and the tournament served as a unifying force, fostering a sense of identity and pride among the community teams.

The National Cricket Centre grounds came alive with sounds from DJ Stefan, Malick All Stars Rhythm section, and a host of culinary delights including doubles, chow and slushies. Patrons also had the opportunity to secure themselves Caribbean Airlines merch from D’ Caribbean Shop.

 

