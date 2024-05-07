Team Demerara, Guyana Wins First Ever Caribbean Airlines Village Cricket T10

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – The final of the Caribbean Airlines Village T10 Cricket Tournament was hosted on May 5 at the National Cricket Centre in Trinidad & Tobago.

“Caribbean Village Cricket” launched on March 29 and saw teams from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and Guyana vying for victory with St Elizabeth Junction of Jamaica coming in second place.

The competition was keen and the atmosphere charged. Replying to South East’s 90 for 9 the Demerara team made 91 runs for 7 to win by 3 wickets. In addition, they posted 132 runs for 1 against St Elizabeth Junction and restricted them to 111 for 7 to win by 21 runs to secure the title.

Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera commented “We extend hearty congratulations to Team Demerara out of Guyana on their win; and we thank all teams for their participation. The involvement of teams from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and Guyana was a tremendous showcase of culture through cricket, successfully uniting the region under the banner of Caribbean Culture; and the airline promises an even bigger competition next year.”

“Caribbean Village Cricket” is part of the airline’s focus on Caribbean culture; and the tournament served as a unifying force, fostering a sense of identity and pride among the community teams.

The National Cricket Centre grounds came alive with sounds from DJ Stefan, Malick All Stars Rhythm section, and a host of culinary delights including doubles, chow and slushies. Patrons also had the opportunity to secure themselves Caribbean Airlines merch from D’ Caribbean Shop.