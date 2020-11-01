‘Behind the Culture’ Revives South Florida’s Reggae Scene with Jemere Morgan and Red Lyte

[SOUTH FLORIDA] — “Behind the Culture” the online interview series, launched recently by reggae royalty and marketing pundit, Abebe Lewis will reach epic levels once again Wednesday, November 4th.

The series will feature Jemere Morgan, son of Morgan Heritage’s Gramps Morgan at Hollywood, Fla.’s No. 1 Caribbean restaurant and lounge, the renowned Ginger Bay Cafe.

Indulge in authentic Jamaican cuisine and sip on tropical beverages at the industry event, which features a special performance by rising reggae artist, Red Lyte.

Lewis, CEO of Abebe Lewis Marketing and Brand, digs deep into reggae’s evolution on “Behind the Culture.” It’s a genre his father and uncle’s reggae band used to coined the signature song for the city in the Blockbuster hit, “Bad Boys.”

His father Ian Lewis, co-founder of the Grammy-winning Inner Circle, taught Abebe the tricks of the trade from a young age. He has spent most of his childhood at the iconic Studio in Miami, where he rubbed shoulders with several heavyweights in the music industry.

With “Behind the Culture,” Abebe unravels the Caribbean’s rich diasporic layers through intimate conversations about the challenges, inspirations and innovation to come with thriving in this era.

Holding down the fort for the Morgan family in the new era, Jemere infuses pop and R&B with his family’s signature melodies. Red Lyte captures an audience with his eclectic sound.

Don’t miss the industry event that everyone will be talking about 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.