Bay Gardens Resorts (St. Lucia) Offers Unbeatable Savings for Creole Heritage Month

ST. LUCIA – St. Lucian-owned and -operated Bay Gardens Resorts is inviting visitors to celebrate the island’s rich culture and beauty with bargain rates during Creole Heritage Month.

With rates starting at US$74 per night, the group is offering all rooms at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Marina Haven, at less than half price.

Guests also receive the creole starter pack with local treats, a delicious creole-inspired welcome cocktail and a daily creole spa treatment per room. In addition, they can start every day with a complimentary signature creole breakfast.

“Showcasing our island’s rich culture and history is important throughout the year, but especially so this month,” explains the group’s Executive Director, Sanovnik Destang. “We are proud of our heritage and take pride in infusing authentic St. Lucian experiences into our offerings.”

Guests staying at any Bay Gardens property can take advantage of extra complimentary features, including high speed WiFi, shuttle service between properties, non-motorized water sports activities and unlimited passes to Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the Eastern Caribbean, located off St. Lucia’s famous Reduit Beach.

This sale is available until Friday, October 25, 2019, for travel through October 31, 2019.

With a three-night minimum stay needed, the special double occupancy rates start at US$74 per night at Bay Gardens Hotel, US$78 at Bay Gardens Inn, $83 at Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and US$137 at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa.

St. Lucia’s Creole Heritage Month features music and theater, seminars and lectures, culinary experiences, street parties and art exhibitions, and celebrates the richness and diversity of the island’s cultural, ethnic and artistic heritage, especially its historic French and African connections.