Bay Gardens Properties in St. Lucia Enlisted in Trip Advisor’s Hall of Fame

ST. LUCIA – Bay Gardens Hotel and and its sister property Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa in St. Lucia have entered the TripAdvisor “Certificate of Excellence” Hall of Fame after being recognized for outstanding hospitality for five consecutive years by the influential travel site.

Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of the locally owned Bay Gardens Resorts chain of hotels in the north of St. Lucia, announced the group’s honor after two of its four hotels entered the prestigious category.

“We are thankful for this most recent recognition of our staff’s commitment to hospitality excellence, and we will continue to raise our service standards,” said Destang, who recently reported on guests’ satisfaction with the ongoing renovations to the 77-room Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa.

Destang also reported that Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens’ Splash Island Water Park were recipients of the 2018 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. The first open water sports park in the nation, located off Reduit Beach, received the accolade for the second successive year.

Since 2011, TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence has honored hospitality businesses across the world for delivering consistently great service. Approximately one in ten of the total businesses on TripAdvisor that have consistently achieved great reviews over the past year earns a Certificate of Excellence.

There is no application process for the Certificate; instead it is earned over time by maintaining an overall TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, having a minimum number of reviews, and having been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

To determine recipients, TripAdvisor uses user-generated content with an algorithm that takes into account the quality, quantity, and recency of user reviews, as well as the business’ tenure on the site.