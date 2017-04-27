Baptist Health Medical Director Nominated to Special Olympics Board

Baptist Health Medical Director, Dr. Yvonne Johnson Nominated to Special Olympics Florida Board of Directors

CLERMONT – Special Olympics Florida announced that Dr. Yvonne Johnson, Co-Medical Director for the Emergency Department at South Miami Hospital (part of Baptist Health South Florida), has joined the Special Olympics Florida Board of Directors.

“Dr. Johnson’s background as a physician and parent of a Special Olympics Florida athlete brings a unique and valuable perspective to our team,” said President and CEO of Special Olympics Florida, Sherry Wheelock. “We especially look forward to her engagement and expertise to help enhance our growing health programs.”

“I am thrilled to join the board of Special Olympics Florida,” said Dr. Johnson. “As a Unified partner and parent of a Special Olympics athlete, I know first-hand how impactful this organization is in the lives of our athletes and their families.”

Dr. Johnson is currently the Chief Medical Officer of South Miami Hospital. In 1999, she began working as a physician in the Emergency Department of South Miami Hospital and was later the Co-Medical Director of the Emergency Department and Director of the Heart Attack Unit.

From 2014-2016 she was the Medical Director of Quality for Baptist Health Quality Network. Dr. Johnson also served as the President of the Medical Staff at South Miami Hospital from 2012-2014.

Originally from New Jersey, Dr. Johnson is a graduate of Harvard University and Howard University College of Medicine. She completed her residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami.

Speaking both locally and internationally, Dr. Johnson has given numerous lectures on the topic of women and heart disease. She also serves as Clinical Assistant Professor of the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

In the community, Dr. Johnson sits on the Board of Directors of the Orange Bowl Committee and the Baptist Health Foundation Board of Directors. She is also a member of the American College of Physicians and has been active with the National Medical Association. She formerly served on the boards of the Miami City Ballet School and the Miami-Dade/Monroe Early Learning Coalition. Dr. Johnson has had the honor of serving the Florida Legislature as “Doctor of the Day” on several occasions.

Dr. Johnson and her husband, Dr. Charles Phillips, have six adult children.

Dr. Johnson has been involved with Special Olympics Florida for several years as a parent to a Special Olympics athlete (a person with an intellectual disability) and as a Unified partner (a person without an intellectual disability who competes alongside a Special Olympics athlete).

She will be running as a Unified partner in the 2017 Sponsor an Athlete 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. at Gulliver Preparatory, 6575 N. Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL, 33156. The event will also include activities like face painting, games, pancake breakfast, Miami FC futbol stations, and much more. Please see attached flyer for more information.