Toronto Police Officer: Stacy Clarke

by Leo Gilling

TORONTO, Canada – In a recent social media statement, I compared Stacy Clarke, the Superintendent of Toronto Police who was recently sanctioned for misconduct, to the national heroes of her homeland, Jamaica, Paul Bogle, and Sam Sharpe. I did so for valid reasons, as the recent issues involving Stacy reflect the journey of these two iconic figures.

Sam Sharpe, one of Jamaica’s seven national heroes, was an educated Black enslaved person who led a passive resistance in 1831 that played a significant role in ending slavery. During that time, enslaved individuals were only allowed to hold religious meetings as organized activities. Despite this limitation, “Daddy Sharpe,” as he was known, led a peaceful protest against the English laws that affected enslaved people in Jamaica.

Another National Hero, Paul Bogle, emerged as a prominent figure during the 1865 Morant Bay protests. Demonstrators rallied against the colonial government in pursuit of justice and equality for all Black individuals. Bogle’s actions stemmed from the widespread economic turmoil after the abolition of slavery and emancipation in the 1800s.

Both national heroes share the commonality of being executed for their endeavors to combat injustice and inequality under the jurisdiction of the state. They both strove for the betterment of others, placing the community’s needs above their own. Despite facing repercussions for knowingly defying the laws of the land, they steadfastly stood for the advancement of their people, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to a cause greater than themselves.

Stacy Clarke’s Sanction

Stacy Clarke was recently sanctioned for knowingly defying the rules to advocate for other Black officers’ advancement rather than for personal gain. Much like historic leaders Paul Bogle and Daddy Sharpe, Stacy sought to address the systemic discrimination affecting Black and other minority police officers in Toronto, Canada. She took action to create opportunities for the career advancement of her fellow officers. As a result, she was demoted to inspector for 24 months without an automatic return to her previous position as Superintendent. If she wishes to reclaim her former role, she must reapply.

It’s important to remember that Stacy Clarke admitted guilt to seven counts of professional misconduct during her tribunal last year. As the first Black woman in such a prominent position in the police department, her case garnered widespread attention across Canada and within Black communities worldwide. Stacy considers her guilty plea as a way to take responsibility for her actions. Embracing accountability demonstrates bravery and resilience in the face of challenges, which is evident from the extensive community support she received, including multiple busloads of people showing up at the hearings on both occasions.

What’s Next For Stacy Clark

This case raises questions such as: If Stacy completes her 24-month sanction and decides to reapply for a Superintendent position, how likely is she to be promoted? Will the process be fair? Given her outstanding career, would the leadership consider rehiring her, or will she encounter the same systemic barriers hindering the advancement of minorities?

During Ms. Clarke’s sanction, it was notable that the adjudicating officer, Robin McElary-Downer, referenced Viola Desmond to illustrate the progress of Black people in Canada. Viola Desmond was a Black woman who was convicted and fined for refusing to leave the whites-only section of a movie theater in 1946. This raises further concerns, however, that almost 80 years later, workplace policies and subtle practices still exist in Toronto that hinder the advancement of Black individuals. The struggle for progress for Black individuals continues, as demonstrated in this case. The presence of systemic racism is acknowledged, but when Stacy Clarke felt compelled to help the Black police officers she mentored, she faced extreme sanctions.

After reviewing the hearing’s report, some individuals acknowledged its thoroughness but felt that the sanctions imposed on Ms. Clarke could have been fairer, especially considering the precedent set by previous cases. The response from the Black community indicates that historical figures like Daddy Sam Sharpe, Paul Bogle, and Viola Desmond would likely be disappointed by the hearing’s outcome. They made significant sacrifices for their race, and it’s conceivable that they would be upset that Ms. Clarke’s actions, which were aimed at creating more opportunities for racialized individuals rather than personal gain, resulted in severe sanctions. Despite her exemplary career and mitigating circumstances, these factors did not influence the sanctions imposed on her. This raises the question of whether the system is still failing Black people, just as it did in 1831 Jamaica and 1946 Canada.

Following the sanctioning hearing this Thursday morning, it is evident that the headlines of articles are focused on “demotion and cheating” without addressing the underlying reasons for Stacy’s actions. However, one thing is clear – Stacy Clarke is an exemplary advocate for the advancement of racialized communities and a beacon of inspiration for equality for minorities across Canada.

Living Legend

Daddy Sharpe’s powerful final words before his execution, “I would rather die upon yonder gallows than live in slavery,” resonate deeply. Stacy is undeniably a living legend, and her tireless efforts will undoubtedly yield significant progress in the future.