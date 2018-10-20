Nominations accepted through Nov. 30, 2018

Deerfield Beach – JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus are now accepting applications for the 27th annual African-American Achievers awards.

The ceremony will recognize four inspirational African-Americans who set an example through community involvement and leadership in one of four categories: Arts & Culture; Business & Entrepreneurism; Community Service; and Education.

The public is invited to nominate someone today who they believe should be honored during the commemorative ceremony on April 24th.

Established in 1992 by Jim Moran, automotive pioneer and founder of JM Family, the African-American Achievers awards program annually recognizes unsung leaders for their exceptional contributions toward building stronger communities in South Florida.

“This is a very important tradition for JM Family,” said Kim Bentley, assistant vice president of Corporate Philanthropy. “We look forward each year to honoring individuals who are going above and beyond to help their communities. We appreciate this opportunity to recognize those who seek no recognition, but who inspire others through their generosity and spirit.”

Nominations, which consist of a short narrative about how the nominee improves the lives of others, invests their talents and motives future generations, are due by Friday, November 30, 2018. The awards presentation and ceremony is open to the public and will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Broward County Convention Center.

Applications are available here or by calling (866) 516-2497.

In honor of the achievers, JM Family, Southeast Toyota and JM Lexus will donate $10,000 in each achiever’s name to the South Florida charity or charities of his/her choice. An additional $500 will also be donated to the charity or charities of choice for those whose nominee is selected as an African-American Achiever, for a total campaign contribution of $42,000 to local nonprofits. Each person whose nominee is chosen will receive an invitation to attend the evening’s private reception.

Since its inception, JM Family has donated more than $600,000 on behalf of 156 individual African-American Achievers.

For more information, visit the African-American Achievers’ Facebook page.