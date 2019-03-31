Caribbean Cultural Arts Foundation honored at Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA, Georgia – On Thursday, March 28, 2019, the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation was recognized by the Georgia State Senate, for our community service with hurricane evacuees from Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

Rep. Pedro Marin, who hails from Puerto Rico, was joined by Rep. Donna McLeod, the first Jamaican born Senate representative to serve in the State of Georgia, to help present the distinguished honor.

Caribbean Cultural Arts Foundation also had the opportunity to have an audience with the Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp.