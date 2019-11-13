Bail Bonds: Types Of Crimes And What To Do During Bail

We all make mistakes. That seems to be given, as being human means that we are prone to making some sort of a blunder in our life. We aren’t perfect creatures, and we can’t even get our own lives straight half the time. There are some people who just can’t let even one simple mistake go. They would go over it again and again until they are blue in the face. Miscalculations in our own life do happen sometimes, and there is nothing you can do about it but move on. Don’t let it happen again though, or it becomes a habit that you can never escape anymore.

On the other hand, there are some mistakes that could get you in hot water. Some of them are not even just simple wrongdoings anymore, as these might already be considered a crime. You may have been in the middle of it all because of one simple accident. Self-defense cases are pretty common especially in instances wherein the person just accidentally hurts or kills another. Some just fell on the wrong crowd and even though they haven’t done anything yet, they are usually found guilty of association. Read more about this certain phenomenon here.

Types of Crimes According to Severity

There are many types of crimes in every version of law around the world. Some of them may be perceived as stricter than the others. Most laws around the world are usually driven by another set of principles. Usually, religious texts became the basis for lawmaking as it is easier to understand by the common folk. Also, most of the rules are already made and it is up to the human prerogative whether there is a need to alter some of the concepts. For example, in Muslim culture their laws are based off on the Quran as it is their holy book. In the US, it is said that our laws were derived from the Christian Bible.

As you may know, breaking the law means that there will be some sort of punishment involved. It would really depend on the type of law that was broken. As for the purposes of this article, we would generally divide them into two kinds: heinous and non-heinous. For heinous crimes, these are acts that led to a loss of life or heavily affected by it. Some of the worst examples of this type of crime are rape, murder, parricide, and terrorism. These are usually unpardonable and people who have done these atrocities usually spend a lifetime in prison or they face death penalty. Click here to learn more about this sentence: https://edition-m.cnn.com/2013/07/19/us/death-penalty-fast-facts/index.html.

On the other hand, there are the non-heinous crimes. Even though they are not as destructive as those before this one, there is still a reason why it is against the law. Stealing, arson and other crimes that lead to loss of property is just one of them. Sexual misconduct that did not necessarily lead to rape is also a non-heinous crime. There are also other crimes that pertain to disobedience to authorities like police officers and court marshals. One of the main differences between this and the previous type of crime is you can actually bail yourself out.

Bail Out: The What’s , the Do’s and Don’ts

A bail is a payment that you give to the authorities for temporary freedom. You are not yet acquitted of your crime as you still need to go into court. Once this is paid, you can have your life back for the meantime while waiting for your next court hearing. If you can’t pay for it but you still want to be free, then you can ask a bail bonds officer to help you out. They can pay for the entire bond and you just need to pay them a percentage of your bond. Once you pay for that, then you can be free and you don’t have to pay for the full price. There is even a website that you can visit to help you learn more about bail bonds.

However, you need to understand that you cannot run because you are on bail. The court will decide whether you are truly innocent or otherwise. At least though, you can stay with your family and you don’t have to wait in jail. Running will just worsen everything, so you have to be honest with the law. A bond is the only answer for now, and you can always take it.

Other Ways That You Can Do While You Are On Bail:

1. Stay away from people who can easily influence you as well as substances.

It can be difficult, but you really need to stay away from the people who may have actually landed you in prison in the first place. They might be your friends, but doing anything with them might not help for now. Also, stay away from drugs and alcohol as this can affect the way you think. You might get compromised and your sentence can be extended depending on your misdemeanor.

2. Always check the trial dates and other pertinent information about your trial.

It is important that you would not miss any trial that you may have in the foreseeable future. This is your chance to defend yourself. If you run away, people will think of you as guilty. You also need to keep in touch with your lawyer as often as you can. They are the only ones that can help you out of your case. Even if you miss or be late on a single court date, this can affect the outcome of your case. It can be even used against you during trial.

3. Stay inside your home as much as possible.

If all else fails, just stay close to home. The bail is for you to be with your loved ones while you still can. This might be the last time that you are in the outside world. Interact and enjoy with them as much as possible without doing too much. If you are going somewhere else, inform your lawyer and bail bonds officer. Any kind of changes in your life should be known to either party so that they may know what to do.