Bahamas to Return to 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – Once again, The Islands of The Bahamas will be prominently displayed in the Super Yacht Pavilion at the 62nd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat (FLIBS) Show, October 27-31, being held at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale.

FLIBS will exhibit a vast array of the industry’s latest boats and yachts of all sizes. They will showcase worldwide debuts, plus a medley of marine products and accessories to enhance the nautical lifestyle. From yacht builders and designers to marina operators and yacht charter brokers, the show is expected to attract thousands of boating enthusiasts from the USA and around the world and will utilize CDC’s Covid-19 safety rules and guidelines.

The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation for The Islands of The Bahamas is expected to attend the show and meet with members of the international media, investors and leading boating industry partners.

The event is being organized by Marine Industries Association of South Florida, Informa Markets and in conjunction with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

Participating Bahamas partners and exhibitors will include: Romora Bay Hotel & Marina, Odyssey Aviation Bahamas, Makers Air, Staniel Cay Yacht Club, Sandals Emerald Bay, Atlantis Paradise Island, Bay Street Marina, Valentines Resort, Grand Bahama Yacht Club, Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board, Kalik, 3N’s Exuma Vacations, Bahamas National Trust, Bahamasair, Bluff House Resort & Marina, Nassau Yacht Haven, Neal Watson Bimini Scuba Center, Tropic Ocean Airways, Silver Airways, Buzz Air, Bradford Marine, Bimini Big Game Club, Abaco Beach Resort, Graycliff Hotel, Sterling Financial Group, Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina and Montage Cay.