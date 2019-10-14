Bahamas Relief Foundation Partners with GEM to Raise $10 Million for Hurricane Dorian Relief

MIAMI – It was announced on Thursday, October 10th that in a joint effort, the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) will act as an ‘Official Relief Delivery Partner’ for the Bahamas Relief Foundation (BRF) to rebuild damaged houses following Hurricane Dorian.

The partnership between BRF and GEM will focus on the immediate supply of construction materials and equipment, working alongside local Bahamians to empower and train them to repair the damaged homes in Abaco and Grand Bahama. Rick ‘Ulrich’ Fox, BRF President, Bahamian and three time NBA Champion said “Through this partnership we are thrilled to utilize GEM’s initiatives, resources, and expertise in disaster relief as we continue our mission of creating hope for the people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian”.

The BRF has announced the initial fundraising target of USD$10 Million prior to Christmas 2019 to repair 1,000 damaged homes.

The foundation is seeking urgent tax deductible donations through its website Bahamas Relief Foundation to make an immediate and lasting impact.

Founder of GEM, Mr. Michael Capponi, highlighted that “After spending the last month focusing on search and rescue and bringing immediate short-term aid to so many of the Islands, we are now focused on launching our phase two in partnership with Rick and the BRF, to re-roof and re-wall many of the fixable homes in the devastated areas.”

Hurricane Dorian was the most powerful tropical cyclone on record to strike the Bahamas, and was described by Prime Minister Minnis as the “greatest national crisis in our country’s history”, with the highest winds of an Atlantic hurricane ever recorded on landfall.

The resultant damage to these islands was catastrophic, most structures were destroyed or swept out to sea, and at least 70,000 people were left homeless.

To date there have been 56 recorded direct and 7 indirect fatalities, and the estimated damage to property is more than seven billion US dollars.