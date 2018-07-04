Bahamas Professional Golf Tour (BPGT) 2nd Classic is a Soaring Success

NASSAU, Bahamas – On Friday, June 29th, 2018, the Bahamas Professional Golf Tour (BPGT) hosted its 2nd Classic at the Royal Blue Golf Course at Baha Mar.

With 38 Players on the greens; competition was fierce and Coach Collins made certain that tournament play was at a steady pace.

Many local Pros made a 2nd appearance in the BPGT Signature Series of Golf Classics and familiar favourites such as Jim Duncombe, Lynford Miller, Greg Maycock and many others supported Riccardo Davis; BPGT Founder & Director in his endeavour to provide both professional and amateur golf enthusiasts with the avenue in which to improve upon their craft through consistent exposure to opportunities to enjoy quality and professional tournament play.

Special congratulations to all of the category winners and to the BPGT Pro Division Winners. David Harris of Houston, Texas was the 2nd time BPGT Pro Division 1st Place Finisher at EVEN PAR of 72, Greg Maycock of Grand Bahama at 2nd Place with a score of 73 and Riccardo Davis BPGT Founder & Director, for a 3rd Place Victory shooting a 74.

Special congratulations to Oren Butler the BPGT 2nd Classic Amateur Division 1st Place Winner who also finished with an impressive score of 74.

The BPGT would like to thank all of the players that have contributed to the soaring success of the 2nd BPGT Classic along with RMS Insurance Co. & Brian Moodie as Title Sponsors and the many others sponsors that have joined this journey including but in no means limited to SunTee and the Under Armour Brand, Breezes Resorts, R & E Imports.

Special thank you to Baha Mar Casino and Thomas Tuchschmidt for his sponsorship and support of the tour along with many more!

BPGT looks forward to seeing you in July on the Greens when they Tee-Off in Round 3 of the BPGT Signature Series at Ocean Club Golf Course is scheduled to take place in July on the Greens. Click here to register for the BPGT or email bahamasprofessionalgolftour@gmail.com