Jamaican Track Star Brianna Williams Congratulated by Tourism Minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s new female sprinting-sensation, Briana Williams was congratulated by Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett for her performance during the recently concluded IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, where she  secured gold medals in the 100m and 200m events.

Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett (left) pauses for a photo-op with Brianna Williams.

The 16-year old made a courtesy call to the Minister’s New Kingston office on July 31, 2018.

Briana Williams (right), listens intently as Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett congratulates her for her performance at the  IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

 

