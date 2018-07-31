Jamaican Track Star Brianna Williams Congratulated by Tourism Minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s new female sprinting-sensation, Briana Williams was congratulated by Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett for her performance during the recently concluded IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, where she secured gold medals in the 100m and 200m events.
The 16-year old made a courtesy call to the Minister’s New Kingston office on July 31, 2018.
