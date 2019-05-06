Bahamas’ Participation in 5K Run Directly Benefits South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Bahamas Tourist Office (BTO) Florida’s participation in the recent Uptown 5K on the Runway Race will directly assist South Florida through the work of Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, organizers of the event themed, “Where Compassion takes Flight.”

The charitable event that took place on the runway of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) was the brainchild of the Director of Trustbridge Foundation, Valerie Vitale and Rufus James, Airport Manager at FXE.

“The Bahamas participation in the event provided the opportunity, to not only promote The Islands Of The Bahamas, but also to give back to the community,” said Tina Lee, BTO Florida’s District Marketing Manager.

Participation in the event for The Bahamas included a booth during the 5K Run, and a prize for one of the participants. To incentivize the runners, the organization encouraged sponsorships, and every runner reaching a specific donation goal was entered into a drawing for a special prize. All of the donations went to Trustbridge to be used in the community.

The Bahamas and its partners donated, for the winner, the special prize of an all inclusive 2 night/3-day trip package to the Island of Freeport, Grand Bahama, compliments of Silver Airways and Viva Wyndham Fortuna Resort.

Diana Reiser, President of Ace Branding and Marketing Resorts, and chairman of the inaugural event said that when it was conceptualized in December, it was hoped that about 500 runners would enter to be a part of the race. She boasted that 1,100 participants took part and that $40,000 was raised to benefit people in Florida through the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation.

Trustbridge Hospice Foundation services and programs include comfort care, charitable care, music therapy, pet therapy, adult and children’s bereavement services and children’s camps.