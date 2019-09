MIAMI BEACH – Join Urbanica The Hotels for a Bahamas Hurricane Relief BBQ at The Meridian Hotel (418 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach) on Friday, September 6th from 6pm-10pm.

The hotel is encouraging locals to drop off a wide range of much needed supplies, from water to dry food, canned food, non perishables, baby food, diapers, formula, tarps, first aid kits, batteries and more!

Urbanica will be matching supplies brought in and guests will receive a Peroni beer on the house.

All proceeds will go to Global Empowerment