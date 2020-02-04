Bahamas Brand Dominates Again at South Florida’s Sawgrass Mills Mall

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Islands Of The Bahamas brand is once again dominating one of the South’s largest shopping establishments, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Sunrise, Florida.

The domination began on January 16 and shoppers have one final weekend to experience the showcase which ends February 9.

The domination features large Bahamas banners hanging throughout the mall and a spectacular banner in a wide-open area where three of the mall’s avenues meet.

Bahamas tourism representatives and their partners are on hand at a booth in the mall between 12 noon and 6 pm each Thursday through Sunday in Avenue Two, just outside of Godiva Chocolate Store.

At The Bahamas booth shoppers can receive updates, informational flyers, and promotional items, as well as information on specials from Bahamas travel vendors and register to win prize giveaways.

“Taste of The Bahamas”

Each Saturday for one hour between 12 noon and 1 pm, a special “Taste of The Bahamas” is hosted at the booth. The tasting includes the sampling of various Bahamian pastries served by costumed junkanooers along with a Bahamian soft drink imported for the occasion. The costumed junkanooers provide a peek of The Bahamas’ exciting and world renowned, cultural expression.

The current activation at the mall is a repeat of early last year when The Bahamas brand dominated the mall’s Avenues Two, Three and Four.

Director of Sales for the Bahamas Tourist Office (BTO), Florida, Mrs. Betty Bethel-Moss, had said that the mall promotion provided a “one of a kind opportunity for The Islands Of The Bahamas to be showcased at a venue that attracts such a large number of shoppers daily translating into massive visibility and exposure for our Islands.”

Bahamas travel partners working alongside the local BTO team include Bahamasair, Bahamas Paradise Cruise, Grand Lucayan Resort, Balearia Caribbean Express Ferry, Bahamas Dolphin Encounters, Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board, Jet Blue and Sandals Resorts.