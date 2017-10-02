Bad start to St. Kitts’ 2017/2018 cruise ship season

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – With the official start of the 2017-2018 cruise ship season on Sunday, October 1st, two Carnival cruise ships scheduled to visit St. Kitts’ Port Zante this week have cancelled their calls.

On Monday, October 2nd the St. Kitts Tourism Authority said that Carnival Splendor has cancelled its call to Port Zante on Wednesday, October 4th and the Carnival Fascination its call on Friday, October 6th.

The authority said the Monarch will berth on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Last week, Minister of Tourism Hon. Lindsay Grant said despite a number of cruise lines cancelling calls to St. Kitts due to the passage of recent hurricanes, it has not resulted in too big a loss for the local tourism sector.

He said six calls were cancelled last month.