Award Winning Reggae Artist Chester Miller Releases “Loving Feeling” EP

[TORONTO] – Canadian Reggae Music award Winner & Juno nominated Chester Miller has released his latest EP ‘Loving Feeling”. This EP of 5 original songs was recorded and produced by Tim Dub and Josh Goldman. Tim and Josh wrote the music, Chester (Miller) wrote the lyrics, and the songs came together quickly and easily. Loving Feeling is the first album to be released on their new label Gold Dub records.

Blessed with a smooth and silky voice emerging from the mountainous parish of Manchester, Jamaica, scene. It didn’t take fans long to familiarize themselves with Chester’ through singles such as “Saturday Evening* (1985). In addition, “Never Run Away* (1987) which struck the British Pop Chart. Chester Miller has worked hard to earn his place in the reggae world, winning several Canadian Reggae Music awards including Top Male Performer, Top Male Vocalist, Top Reggae Album, and a Juno nomination.

Being a free spirit, and always wanting to please his fans, Chester used the solitude of the pandemic to Create “Loving Feeling”. Get your copy today!

Listen to “Loving Feeling“