Koffee, Stylo G and More Win Big at 2019 World Clash Dubplate Awards

New York – Reggae music lovers, selectors, sound systems and sound clash enthusiasts have spoken and after months of voting, Irish and Chin’s 2019 Annual World Clash Dubplate Award (WCDA) winners are in!

Amidst growing anticipation, Garfield “Chin” Bourne of Irish and Chin announced winners during his popular Sound Chat Radio program last week for the virtual award show, which celebrates artists for their yearly dubplate contributions to sound system culture during the period of January 2018 – December 2018.

Featuring eight categories, the award show saw newcomer, Reggae sensation Koffee, claim her first dubplate award for Female Dubplate Artist of the Year!

The rising star, gaining the attention of the media and masses with her contemporary Reggae Dancehall single “Toast” and EP “Rapture,” also captured the attention of sound boys far and wide, who helped initially expose the song to wide audiences.

The effervescent UK artist Stylo G also nabbed his first WCDA win, walking away with the esteemed International Dubplate Artist of the Year award. Consistently delivering Dancehall music gems, Stylo G maintains a hardcore dubplate presence in sound system culture, while pushing his infectious blend of Dancehall music worldwide.

Much to his credit, the seminal deejay Busy Signal wowed voters and scored Dubplate Single of the Year for his hit song “Stay So” — which permeated the sound arena. And without question, the legendary DJ Bounty Killer, who remains a dominant force in sound system culture, picked up the Best 90’s Dubplate Artist of the Year win for a consecutive year. While the fiery Dancehall phenom Aidonia also scored a consecutive win for the heavyweight Dubplate Artist of the Year.

2019 World Clash Dubplate Awards Winners

Male Dubplate Vocalist of the Year – Romain Virgo

Dubplate Artist of the Year – Aidonia

International Dubplate Artist of the Year – Stylo G

Female Dubplate Artist of the Year – Koffee

Dubplate Single of the Year – Busy Signal – Stay So

Veteran Dubplate Deejay of the Year – Josey Wales

Veteran Dubplate Vocalist of the Year – Beres Hammond

Best 90s Dubplate Artist of the Year – Bounty Killer