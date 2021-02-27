Award-winning Jamaican-Canadian Celebrity Skincare Entrepreneur Releases Powerful New Memoir

[TORONTO, Canada] – On February 27th, Jamaican-Canadian Icon and Celebrity Skin Care Guru Jean Pierre released a bold new memoir, Uphill Climb. The book details Pierre’s inspirational journey as a healthcare practitioner, entrepreneur, international public speaker, and creator of Obsidian Skincare line.

Uphill Climb delves into Pierre’s deeply personal health struggles as a two-time cancer survivor. Plus the difficult experience that almost claimed her life. It celebrates Pierre’s cultural roots, her pure grit and determination to succeed. In addition to her audacious pursuit of new innovations in skincare and self-care to help others heal from the inside out.

Inspiration for Uphill Climb

Pierre, is also the founder of Jean Pierre Aesthetics & Spa Inc. She wrote Uphill Climb after having time to reflect during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jean reflects on all the challenges that she encountered and overcame in her career. Pierre said she was motivated to write with a specific audience in mind, “I hope this book will inspire young Black women to pursue their chosen paths. I share my story for women who have reached a glass ceiling, are not feeling satisfied where they are and want to start their own businesses.” Pierre understands the trials that come from an entrepreneur’s battle to move from obscurity to making a name for oneself—while protecting the mission of leaving a positive impact on those they encounter.

Overcoming Challenges

Pierre never met a challenge that she was afraid to take on. She approaches business as she does many of the circumstances life has thrown her way. As a result she dares not take the easy way out.

In the book, Pierre recalls an instance where a male client offered to invest $30,000 in her business. The offer came at a time when she struggled as an entrepreneur. Pierre instead turned down the enticing offer and decided to pursue her own path forward. The decision proved favorable because a few months later. The investor began ordering his favorite Obsidian Skincare products from prison.

Lessons from Uphill Climb

In Uphill Climb, readers will also learn what fueled Pierre’s brave decision to turn down a lucrative contract with a popular American cosmetics brand to mass-produce her Obsidian Skincare line.

It is experiences like that which make the skincare luminary’s story so striking and stirring. Uphill Climb is laced with wisdom and courage. It shows Pierre’s fearlessness to achieve the life that she envisioned. Her stories are bound by an experience of faith, ambition and the quest to seek contentment at every stage of her journey.

Uphill Climb will not only serve as a chronicle of resilience and hope. But it will also serve as a guide for every woman who knows there is greater.

The book is a page turner that beautifully balances the unpredictability of life with the call and pursuit of destiny. “You know how and where your journey began, but you do not know where or how it will end. Things do not always go the way you plan or expect, but it is essential not to take your eyes off the ball,” said Pierre.

Uphill Climb was produced by Dawn James, Managing Director of Publish and Promote.