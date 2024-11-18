Avelo Airlines Takes Flight to Jamaica: New Route from Hartford to Montego Bay

By Lyndon Taylor

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – On Saturday, November 16, 2024, Avelo Airlines achieved an important step in its growth plan by successfully initiating its first direct flight from Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut, to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The celebration, which began in Hartford, continued on board the flight, and culminated in a vibrant reception in Montego Bay, highlighted the growing ties between the Northeast U.S. and the island nation.

The festivities began in Hartford. Avelo Airlines passengers received free swag bags. These were kindly provided by the airline and the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

The gifts set the tone for what was an exciting journey as passengers boarded the plane, eager to experience the new route. Onboard, the atmosphere was filled with excitement, as the crew and guests celebrated the historic flight, marking Montego Bay as Avelo’s first international destination.

Upon arrival at Sangster International Airport, the atmosphere was electric. The passengers heard lively mento music as they arrived. Local tourism officials welcomed them with special gift bags. These bags contained Blue Mountain coffee and real Jamaican spices. It was a warm, island-style reception that perfectly captured the spirit of Jamaican hospitality.

Inaugural Reception

At a short opening reception, Councilor Dwight Crawford, Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, thanked Avelo Airlines. He appreciated that they chose Jamaica as their first international destination. “We are thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines to Montego Bay,” said Crawford. “This new nonstop service from Hartford strengthens our relationship with the vibrant Jamaican Diaspora in Connecticut and opens up exciting opportunities for both our visitors and the local economy.”

Connecticut’s Deputy Speaker and State Representative, Bobby Gibson, was on the first flight. He said it took many talks to get state funding for the new service from their hometown airline. He praised Andrew Lawrence, President of the Caribbean Trade Council, for his hard work. Lawrence worked tirelessly to make this new service happen. “This is a proud moment for Hartford and Connecticut, and it’s a testament to the hard work that went into making this new flight possible,” Gibson said.

Critical Route for Avelo Airlines

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, who was also on board the inaugural flight, expressed her enthusiasm for the new service and encouraged members of the Jamaican Diaspora to support it. “This is a critical route for us, and we hope to see it thrive,” said Ambassador Marks. “We want Avelo Airlines to not only continue this service but to expand and open more gateways to Jamaica in the future.”

Bridge for Leisure Travelers

Donovan White, Director of Tourism for Jamaica, echoed Ambassador Marks’ sentiments. Representing the Honorable Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, White noted that the new route is not just a direct connection between Hartford and Montego Bay, but a bridge for leisure travelers from New England. “This new service enhances our connection with the Jamaican Diaspora in Connecticut, while offering travelers the chance to experience the richness of Jamaica’s culture, natural beauty, and world-class attractions,” White said.

Grateful for the Partnership

Giselle Cortes, Head of Airports at Avelo Airlines, in her brief remarks expressed gratitude for the partnership between Jamaica and Avelo. “We are grateful to be creating history for Avelo as Montego Bay has become our first international destination and we are very proud to be landing in Jamaica. At Avelo, we have a saying which is ‘One Crew’ while Jamaica has a saying of ‘One Love’. Both ‘One Crew’ and ‘One Love’ have come together to make it the ‘One Love Crew’, she said.

The new service will run twice a week on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Avelo Airlines is expected to grow in the Northeast U.S. This will create an important connection between Connecticut and Jamaica. The airline anticipates that the route will boost tourism from the U.S. Northeast and further solidify the bond between the two destinations.

With the successful launch of this route, Avelo Airlines and Jamaica have made history. They have also opened up new possibilities for travelers who want to explore Jamaica.