Avelo Airlines To Launch New Flight to Montego Bay Jamaica

Hartford, Connecticut – Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the U.S., states that the introduction of direct flights from Bradley Airport in Windsor, close to Hartford, Connecticut, will create numerous economic prospects for Windsor, neighboring areas, and Jamaica as a whole.

Addressing members of the Windsor Town Council, the oldest English settlement in Connecticut, Ambassador Marks said Jamaica was extremely pleased to welcome Avelo Airlines to Montego Bay with their new direct flights from Bradley.

With the launch of this new flight to Montego Bay, we can raise awareness in all of Connecticut. Places like Windsor will see that Jamaica is just three hours away. It’s like traveling to Miami or other parts of the United States.

Ambassador Marks commended Avelo Airlines for recognizing the value of expanding their service to Jamaica and said she looked forward to a successful partnership that will benefit both destinations. This route is of great significance as Connecticut and the surrounding areas represent a major market for visitors to Jamaica.

This area has a high concentration of members of Jamaica’s Diaspora, making this new service a vital link for families and friends enhancing convenience for travellers but also boost tourism and strengthen the cultural ties between our nations.

In fact, “We can start exposing the citizens of Winsor to the vacation opportunities in Jamaica and the vacation spots, we can have many mutual areas that will interest Jamaicans to come to Winsor and interest Americans to come to Jamaica for tourism for business, for just exchanges, cultural exchanges, or teacher and education exchanges.

Non-stop Service from Bradley International Airport

Avelo Airlines announced this expansion as part of the largest growth initiative in its history, introducing non-stop service from Bradley International Airport to seven new destinations, including its first-ever international flights. Alongside the Hartford to Montego Bay route from Bradley International, Avelo will also launch flights to Cancun, Mexico, beginning November 20, 2024.

These non-stop flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, providing an accessible and affordable travel option for passengers.

Ambassador Marks will on Friday November 15th address a community reception for Avelo’s inaugural flight at the West Indian Social club of Hartford and on Saturday November 16th bring remarks at inaugural flight ceremony at the Bradley International Airport.