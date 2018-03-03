MIAMI – David L. Jackson is a teacher and motivational turned author with his first project, “Untitled: Welcome to My Mind,” a literary piece focusing on the overall construction of identity.

A product of the inner city of Miami-Dade County, David uses his community to write about the experiences of WE—the collective community, carefully exploring everyday interaction from nakedness (birth) down to our current day. Untitled is inspired by the desire to uncover questions typically unasked of self.

In celebration of the book’s release, Jackson will host an official book release and signing event at Sleep’s Barbershop–17207 NW 27th Ave Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, March 3rd from 9pm-11pm.

Along with the unveiling of Untitled, this event will feature some of the community’s greatest talents, further displaying some of the motivation for this project’s creation.

Local artist will be in attendance to perform traditional African dances, spoken word, and live visual art.