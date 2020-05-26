Authentic Caribbean Foundation Launches Caribbean Heritage Month

BOSTON – The Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) will host its virtual launch of “National Caribbean American Heritage Month – Massachusetts” on June 1, 2020 at 6pm.

The launch, organized in partnership with the Institute of Caribbean Studies (Washington, DC) will announce plans to showcase the culture of the Caribbean, notably the music, food, heritage, outstanding achievers and more of the Caribbean American Diaspora community in Massachusetts, throughout the month of June.

The virtual launch represents the organization’s continued support of the proclamation of June as National Caribbean American Heritage Month and will be streamed live on all ACF social media pages.

Since 2006, June has been designated as National Caribbean American Heritage Month by Presidential Proclamation in recognition of the extraordinary contribution of Caribbean Americans to the American society.

“We are pleased to recognize the importance of this month for our Caribbean American communities not just in Massachusetts but across the 52 states. We continue to make our mark, proudly across these United States and are happy to share our rich culture with our friends and neighbors,” said Andrew Sharpe, Chairman, Authentic Caribbean Foundation.

For more information, contact: foundation@authenticcaribbeanfoundation.org or 857-271-6006.