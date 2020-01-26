Atlanta Georgia Relays (AGR) Executives Visit Jamaica

Atlanta Georgia Relays (AGR) May 23-24, 2020 in Atlanta

Kingston, Jamaica – Officials from the USATF Georgia and the Atlanta Georgia International Relays (AGR) will be in Jamaica January 27-30, 2020 for a series of meetings with members of the Track and Field community and key stakeholders.

The primary objective of the visit is to drive interest in the meet as they seek to make AGR the meet of choice on the US annual Track and Field Calendar.

AGR has experienced significant growth over its five years existence, evolving from 350 participating athletes in its first staging to approximately 2,000 in 2019.

Increasing the number of participating schools from Jamaica is top on their agenda. In that regard, they will address the regional meetings of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) in Kingston and Manchester on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Included in the visiting contingent are USATF Georgia Association Executives; Master’s and Athlete Advisory Vice-Chairman, Karnell Vickers, Arlena Epps, Vice President, Sponsorships and Taneisha Murray, Co-Founder of the Atlanta Georgia Relays.

Said Vickers, “I am honored and excited to represent AGR2020 and USA Track and Field Georgia, in inviting Jamaican class athletes to this track meet. I have witnessed the physical and social growth of the athletes who have competed at this international event. As a World class Masters Athlete, I know first-hand the benefit of international meets. The earlier our athletes experience this level of competition, the more prepared they will be physically, socially and culturally.”

USATF Georgia has officially endorsed the Atlanta Georgia Relays and are sponsors of AGR2020.

This year, the AGR will host its 6th staging over the 23rd May 2020 to the 24th May in Atlanta, Georgia at the McEachern High School Track 2395 Brand Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127.

Some of Jamaica’s leading schools in Track and Field have attended the AGR over the years including 7-time (Girls’) Champion, ISSA Boys and Girls Championships Edwin Allen High and 8 -time (Boys’) Champion Calabar High, Wolmer’s High, Petersfield and Excelsior High.

The AGR enjoys support from countries such as Argentina, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas, Guyana, Puerto Rico, Grenada, Belize, Bermuda, Antigua, US Virgin Islands, Barbados, Canada, UK, St. Kitts and Haiti which sets the stage for a great event, in competition against their USA counterparts.