Art Beat Miami Celebrates 5 years at Art Basel 2018

ART BEAT MIAMI Where Art and Passion Intersect!

MIAMI – Art Beat Miami returns for the 5th year anniversary celebrating the cultural diversity and inclusion of the region, with a series of events to expose new and seasoned artists during the highly anticipated Art Basel/Miami Art Week, December 5th – 9th.

Art Beat Miami takes place in The Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Center 5925 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137.

Curated by Pulitzer Prize winner photojournalist, Carl Juste, the 5-day art fair will feature a variety of artists from around the world with a focus on the Caribbean while creating awareness of the business of art.

As part of the event, attendees are asked to bring art supplies to be donated to schools and community organizations. Art Beat Miami will also highlight the Little Haiti Mural Project curated by Yo Miami.

Experience the wonder of Art Beat Miami – an interactive series of art exhibits and celebratory events:

ART BEAT MIAMI PREVIEW PARTY – Wednesday, December 5th -7pm-10pm:

This year will feature the unveiling of a collectable commemorative art poster with a live performance by Haitian recording artist, songwriter and producer, J Perry.

ART BEAT MIAMI ART FAIR OPENS – Thursday, December 6th – Sunday, December 9th Noon – 8pm:

Free and open to the public, the art fair features sculptures, live performances, paintings, culinary art and other works of art from artists like Marithou, Andrea (Nana) Navarro and OliGa.

Learn what inspires artists with the ever-popular Conversation with the Artists hosted by Jean Michel Lapin, Haiti’s Minister of Culture and Communication from 6pm-8pm.

SPICE IT UP MIAMI – Friday, December 7th 7pm – 10pm:

A unique Art Beat Miami culinary treat with a Caribbean flair, Spice It Up Miami is the go-to foodie experience for Art Basel in Little Haiti. Meet renowned chef & author, Nadege Fleurimond (Haiti Uncovered), sip and savor treats from award winning mixologist Mixo Michou, Pedestal Desserts and Chef The Rose of CUBAOHCO.

Guests will be entertained by the musical artistry of singer, songwriter and poet BIC, aka Roosevelt Saillant. Art, Scrumptious Food, Drinks, Dancing and endless fun is the order of the evening for only $65.

Art and food enthusiasts will experience an evening to remember. Get tickets here.

CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN CELEBRITY BRUNCH – Saturday, December 8th 12pm

The 2018 Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch will highlight chefs with musical performances by songstress Phyllisia Ross and Renette Desir.

Guests will enjoy unique meals from Chef Creole, Chef Dominique, Chef Danny, Chef Yvette Michelle LaCrette, Chef Jouvens, Chef Irie and Chef Rose, all master chefs in their own right.

POETIC LAKAY – Saturday, December 8th 6pm – 8pm:

A monthly poetry/open mic event, Poetic Lakay serves as a platform for all upcoming performing artists to express themselves through the arts – poetry, spoken-word, dance and music.

Closing Day with a Sip & Paint Afternoon – Sunday, December 9th Noon – 8pm

Art Beat Miami concludes with an exciting sip and paint for budding artists ready to express themselves with the tip of the brush and more. Bring your creative flair.

Art Beat Miami is brought to you by the following sponsors:Decameron, Art of Black Miami, Republic of Haiti Minister of Culture & Communication, City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Magic City Innovations, Visit Florida, Chefs of the Caribbean and Little Haiti Cultural Complex