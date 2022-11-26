Entertainment

Art Beat Miami Art Fair Exhibition Returns for its 9th Year

MIAMI – Miami’s art scene has returned to showcase the very best artists of 2022. Art Beat Miami Art Fair Exhibition is a one-of-a-kind experience of visual art, music, fashion and food. They will celebrate their 9th annual art fair exhibition showcasing the works of more than thirty renowned international and local emerging artists during the highly anticipated Miami Art Week/ Art Basel on November 30-December 4, 2022 at various in locations Miami-Dade County.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 9th year of Art Beat Miami. The event will take place in the heart of some of Miami’s heritage neighborhoods. We are bringing various art forms to the heart of the community,” says Marie Louissaint, Art Beat Miami Producer.

Art Beat Miami Art Fair Exhibition will feature 5 days of visual art, music and entertainment to include:

  • Day 1: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 | 12pm-3pm

Community Day

Joseph Caleb Center- 5400 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33142

Community Day will showcase renowned international emerging and local artists, DJ music, entertainment and light bites. Admission: Free

  • Day 2: Thursday, December 1, 2022 | 5pm-7pm

Art Beat Miami Preview Party

Brightline Miami Central Station- 600 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Art Beat Miami Preview Party will showcase renowned international emerging and local artists featuring art like Adonis Parker, Lumpkin and musical performances by the Harden Project. Admission: Free

  • Day 2: Thursday, December 1, 2022 | 4pm-7pm

Painting Our History

Soar Park Little Haiti Optimist Club- 120 NW 83rd St, Miami, FL 33150

Joseph Caleb Center Model City Branch Library- 5400 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33142

Students at the arts workshop during Art Basel/Miami Art Week will learn about art history as well as their history through arts & crafts. They will develop skills while creating art-inspired projects. Admission: By Invitation

  • Day 3: Friday, December 2, 2022 | 6pm-7pm

Conversations with the Artists

Brightline Miami Central Station- 600 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Art + Artists = Expression. Attendees will enjoy conversations with Art Beat Miami exhibiting artists. Admission: Free

  • Day 4: Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 12pm-2pm

Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch

Brightline Miami Central Station- 600 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33136

The brunch will feature light bites from Chefs of the Caribbean and Overtown eateries, entertainment and art as the backdrop. Admission: Free

  • Day 5: Sunday, December 4, 2022 | 4pm-6pm

Sew Artsy (Art on the Catwalk)

Black Archives – Historic Lyric Theater- 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

A Wearable Art Fashion Show that takes Art to new heights in shapes, colors, design, texture and movement on a catwalk truly designed for masterpieces. Some of the featured fashion designers included are JB Couture, House of Lamaica Couture and Ruth Louissaint Designs.

General Admission: Free | VIP Admission: $25

Art Beat Miami’s galleries will also be accessible online from 12/1/2022 through 1/31/2023.

 

