Art Basel Miami: Legacy of Romare Bearden Documentary

MIAMI – Today, award-winning filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper announced her new documentary, “Romare Bearden: A Life in Collage.” This film will be introduced to the art, entertainment, and media industries. The introduction will happen through a series of sponsored events during Art Basel Miami.

The Romare Bearden Foundation is a main co-producer of the film. Riley Draper has exclusive rights to the Romare Bearden archives. This will allow for a unique look at the life and legacy of this famous American artist. “We are thrilled to have Deborah Riley Draper helm this project and amplify the extraordinary talent of Romare Bearden,” said Tallal ElBoushi, Chairman, Romare Bearden Foundation.

“This documentary will illustrate my uncle’s singular talent and the ways he uniquely shaped the art world as a Black man pushing boundaries across art, activism, athletics, and community.” “I connect deeply with Romare Bearden’s revolutionary use of collage to weave compelling African American narratives within his artwork,” said Deborah Riley Draper, Director. “I see my family and our lived experience in his work. Bearden’s work and his journey are critical in facilitating conversations on race, place, and our universal connection. His work does that masterfully.”

The film is currently in development and is produced by Coffee Bluff Pictures. It aims to be a cinematic collage. This collage will reflect Bearden’s artistic style. It will combine unseen and rarely seen artwork. The film will also include audio recordings and new 16mm footage. This footage features conversations with Alvin Ailey and James Baldwin. Additionally, it will showcase drawings, songs, and letters.

The film will provide a close look at Bearden’s work. It will explore American history through his memories. These memories span from the South to Harlem, Pittsburgh, and Paris. This journey shows Bearden’s deep influence on the art world and today’s leading artists.

Film Producer

The film is produced by Jarobi Moorhead, a three-time Emmy winner. He is known for “Little Richard: I Am Everything” and “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project.” The executive producers are Alva Greenberg, Jocelyn Moore, and Robin Lyon. Alva Greenberg is a curator. Jocelyn Moore is an entrepreneur and investor. She co-produced August Wilson’s Broadway play “The Piano Lesson,” which is inspired by Bearden’s painting. Robin Lyon is the founder of Baller Alert Media, a digital media company.

Art Basel Miami Events