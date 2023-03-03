Apply To Be Aruba’s Next Weatherperson for a Chance at a Free Vacation

ORANJESTAD, Aruba – The Aruba Tourism Authority (A.T.A.) has launched a search to fill the World’s Easiest Job, inviting travelers to apply for a chance to be Aruba’s weatherperson for a limited time. The One happy island boasts more sunny days than any other island in the Caribbean, and 80 degrees with refreshing trade winds is the forecast year-round, making this quite possibly the world’s easiest weather report.

Starting today through March 31, 2023, sun seekers nationwide will be able to enter for a chance to win a 6-night, 7-day trip for two to Aruba to forecast the latest weather report on Aruba’s social channels. Participants will be asked to visit Aruba.com/WorldsEasiestJob to register and submit a 30-second video of them reporting the island’s weather from home.

“So often, unexpected weather conditions force travelers to reschedule their long-awaited vacations. Fortunately, Aruba is blessed to have consistently clear, sunny skies, making it the perfect destination for visitors to explore and enjoy any time of the year,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “Through the World’s Easiest Job campaign, we are aiming to find the perfect weatherperson to help us showcase the island’s wonderful weather.”

The selected participant will become the island’s weatherperson for a week and enjoy a stay at its newest hotel property, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort . Located just across from Eagle Beach which ranked second best beach in the world by Tripadvisor, Embassy Suites features 330 spacious suites and amenities for all to enjoy, from an expansive pool and gorgeous views to a variety of dining options.

To learn more and see how to enter for a chance to win the World’s Easiest Job, visit Aruba.com/WorldsEasiestJob . NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 48 contiguous U.S./DC (excl AK & HI) & Canada (excl QB) who are 18 years of age or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence or older at the time of entry. Begins 9:00 a.m. ET on February 28, 2023; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on March 31, 2023. For rules: aruba.com/us/worlds-easiest-job/rules