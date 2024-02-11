Apply Now for the Jamaica Ex-Police Association of South Florida Scholarship

SOUTH FLORIDA – Students of the tri-county area of Miami-Dade, Broward, and West Palm Beach, The Jamaica Ex-Police Association of South Florida, Inc. (JEPA), has good news for you. The 32-year-old organization is now accepting applications for its 2024 USA Scholarship.

The Scholarship will be awarded at JEPA’s 32nd Anniversary Charity Ball on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Gold Coast Ballroom, 1415 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, Florida 33063.

Qualifications

To qualify for the scholarship students must:

Be a legal resident of Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach County, Florida

Provide proof of residency

Currently enrolled or accepted as a student in a 2-4-year college

Submit a two-page essay (81/2 x 11), typed in 12-inch font with double spacing, explaining convincingly why you should be awarded this scholarship.

Applications must contain the applicant’s full name, address, telephone number, and email address. The financial need and scholastic aptitude of the applicants will be considered in the selection process.

Students of Jamaican parentage residing in Florida counties listed above are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications must be submitted via email to: [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected]. The application must also be mailed to JEPA’s scholarship Chairman, Mr. Ivanhoe Wallace, C/O The Jamaica Ex-Police Association of South Florida Inc., 7153 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL 33313.

The deadline for submitting applications is April 1, 2024.