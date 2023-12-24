Travel

Anguilla Tourist Board Targets The Golf Tourism Market

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club

The Valley, Anguilla – The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is targeting the expansive golf market, a largely untapped and highly lucrative segment of the travel industry, for Anguilla.  There are over 25 million ardent golfers in the US alone, and another 15.5 million participate exclusively in off-course golf activities at places like driving ranges, indoor golf simulators, or golf entertainment venues like Topgolf and Drive Shack. The global golf tourism market size was valued at USD 21.74 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club
Photo Credit: Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club

Anguilla possesses exceptional golf facilities. The Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club was just named Golf Resort of The Year by Caribbean Journal. A recognition of its status as one of the finest golf facilities in the Caribbean.

The resort boasts a signature, Greg Norman designed 18-hole championship golf course and a 9-hole short course, Avalon Links. Best of all, with stunning views of Rendezvous Bay. The driving range and short game areas have been significantly upgraded. In addition, there is also a high-tech golf academy, a teaching facility located near the clubhouse. Plus, two indoor hitting bays and state-of-the-art Trackman instructional equipment.  The latest addition to Aurora’s golf experience is the brand new golf clubhouse opening at Avalon Links.

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club
Photo credit: Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club

The golf market is a resilient, year-round travel segment and Anguilla is ideally positioned to provide golf enthusiasts with an exceptional golf experience,” stated Mrs. Stacey Liburd, Anguilla’s Director of Tourism.   “We offer a range of golf outings: guests can play a full round of 18-holes on the stunning Aurora championship course; opt for 9-holes on Avalon Links if they are pressed for time; or take the family to enjoy an 18-hole round of mini-golf in Island Harbour.”

Chartered Flights to Anguilla

The Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club also offers charter service flights direct to the island from the Westchester County Airport (HPN). The Aurora Charter Air Service will operate from mid-December through April 2024. Additionally, it is available for both Aurora guests and non-hotel guests.

 

 

