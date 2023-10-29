Anguilla Tourist Board Set To Make Waves At FLIBS 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), October 25th – 29th, is once again preparing to cast its spell as the greatest boat show on the seven seas. Among the distinguished attendees, we are delighted to announce that Mr. Kenroy Herbert, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board, will be attending the event for the second consecutive year as part of Destination Hub, alongside Dutch St. Maarten.

Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets, FLIBS is renowned as the largest in-water boat show worldwide. It is an extraordinary convergence of maritime splendor that draws enthusiasts, experts, and industry leaders to the scenic shores of Fort Lauderdale.

Spanning nearly 90 acres across three million square feet of exhibit space, FLIBS is a maritime spectacle like no other. Seamlessly connected by a web of water and ground transportation services. Last year’s show was a resounding success. Attracting over 100,000 attendees and hosting 1,000 exhibitors from 52 countries, showcasing over 1,300 boats.

From superyachts to sunglasses and everything in between, FLIBS is a treasure trove of nautical wonders. Among these treasures is the presence of Kenroy Herbert, who embodies the spirit of Anguilla’s commitment to becoming a premier yachting destination.

Anguilla’s Tourist Board in Attendance

Mr. Herbert’s attendance at this prestigious event highlights Anguilla’s continued efforts to establish itself as a sought-after yachting and luxury travel destination. His dynamic approach and unwavering dedication have been pivotal in elevating Anguilla’s profile on the global stage.

As Mr. Herbert enthusiastically stated, “FLIBS represents an unparalleled platform for us to network with industry leaders, yacht builders, and enthusiasts alike. Anguilla’s unique blend of pristine beaches, superb resorts, and exceptional dining experiences has already captured the hearts of many. We look forward to sharing our vision of Anguilla as the ultimate yachting destination with showgoers and exhibitors.”

Furthermore, the Anguilla Tourist Board along with Destination Hub extends a warm invitation to all FLIBS attendees. Join them at their daily networking unity cocktail evenings from 3 pm to 6 pm at Booth #723-724., located in the Yacht Builders Tent, 801 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. This is a perfect opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and experience the warmth of Anguilla’s hospitality.