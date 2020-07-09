Anguilla’s Frangipani Beach Resort Named a Top Resort in the Caribbean

Anguilla’s Top Luxury Boutique Resort Makes Travel + Leisure’s 2020 List for the Third Consecutive Year

Anguilla, British West Indies – The premier luxury boutique resort on the island of Anguilla, Frangipani Beach Resort, is ranked #8 on the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards list of Top Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas.

The luxury resort was also named among the top 100 hotels in the world. Hotels and resorts were rated on their facilities, locations, service, food, and overall value.

“We are incredibly honored to have been chosen for the third consecutive year by the readers of Travel + Leisure for this prestigious recognition,” said Shannon Kircher, Director of Marketing & Communications at Frangipani Beach Resort. “This award is especially meaningful during these challenging times for the tourism and travel industry. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our guests and community partners, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests back to Anguilla to share our slice of paradise with them,” added Kircher.

Offering a peaceful haven overlooking Meads Bay in Anguilla and its pristine white sands, Frangipani Beach Resort features 19 rooms and suites and an impressive 5,000 square foot beachfront villa, designed to host special beach escapes in a private sanctuary for families and groups. The resort provides an intimate setting with the luxury and amenities visitors have come to equate with the island.

Frangipani strives to continually augment the guest experience with annual property enhancements and most recently completed a large-scale sustainable energy project to generate clean, reliable power to the hotel.

The resort will unveil three deluxe ocean view rooms and a grand penthouse suite beginning Fall 2020. The units will provide ultimate luxury accommodations with superb ocean views of famous Meads Bay.

The 25th annual edition of Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards honors the top hotels, resorts, and destinations around the globe. The full awards list will appear in the August 2020 issue of Travel + Leisure, and online at https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/worlds-best.