Andrea Coy, CEO of Grace Foods International Presented with the Key to the City of Miramar

MIRAMAR – Mayor Wayne Messam presented the “Key to the City of Miramar” to Andrea Coy, CEO of Grace Foods International in commemoration of GraceKennedy 100th Anniversary and Grace Foods USA ongoing support of the community in South Florida.

Members of Grace Foods were celebrating life with music, food, and culture at the 20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival at the Miramar Regional Park.