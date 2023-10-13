WASHINGTON, DC – American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), a New York based Charity comprising former United States Ambassadors who served in Jamaica, will stage their annual fundraising gala to support a number of charities in Jamaica.

Over the past forty years, the AFJ has awarded over U$20M in grant support to education, healthcare, and economic development across Jamaica.

Funds raised during this year’s Gala will go directly toward the AFJ Grant Program and specific programs which will be highlighted at the Gala.

This year, the AFJ will hold its 2023 Hummingbird Gala on October 27 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. The honorees will include Chairman of Wegmans Food Markets, Danny Wegman and his wife Mrs. Paula Kerr Jarret Wegman who is Jamaica’s Ambassador for Investment and Philanthropy.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks will attend the Gala and will make presentations to the awardees.

Danny and Paula Kerr Jarret Wegma will be presented with the AFJ International Humanitarian Award, while Sherrese Clarke Soares, founder of HarbourView Equity Partners, will receive the Blue Mountain Award and Janice Hart of Yale New Haven Hospital will receive the Lignum Vitae Award.

AFJ International Humanitarian Award Recipients

Danny Wegman currently serves as Chairman of Wegmans Food Markets Inc., which operates 110 stores along the East Coast and employs more than 53,000 people.

He also chairs the board of the Wegmans Family Charitable Foundation and has served on countless community organization boards and task forces, supporting all the communities that Wegmans serves.

His wife, Paula Kerr-Jarrett Wegman, served as a Director of the Barnett Group of Companies in Jamaica for 30 years, where she had direct oversight of company investments and the business development strategy.

Blue Mountain Award Recipient

Sherrese Clarke Soares is a board member of Evoqua Holdings and Planned Parenthood Federation of America where she serves as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee.

She spent over 20 years in corporate finance, capital markets, investment banking, and private equity, and is the Founder and CEO of Harbour View Equity Partner.

Lignum Vitae Award Recipient

Janice Hart founded a project to feed the people experiencing homelessness in New Haven and has been instrumental in securing donations of hospital equipment and supplies for Jamaica. She is an author and performing artiste, and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy and Theology.

Live Entertainment

A musical performance by internationally renowned Grammy nominee, Maxi Priest will top off the evening, after which there will be dancing to the selection of DJ Max Glazer.

Following the Gala, there will be an after Party Soirée for which tickets are available only on the AFJ website at www.theafj.org or call 212-265-2550.