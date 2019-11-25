The American Friends of Jamaica 2019 Grant Application Cycle Begins

NEW YORK – The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) announced the 2019 Grant Application Cycle. The grant cycle began on November 1st with a deadline of February 7, 2020.

The grant process life cycle begins with funding opportunities, organizations registered under the Jamaica Charities Act submitting applications, the AFJ Grants Committee evaluating and making decisions, notifications sent to awardees and, finally, implementation of the awards.

Applications are reviewed once per year; awards are announced in March and presented in April.

The AFJ seeks to recognize and empower organizations that carry out vital programs to assist Jamaicans in need with grants that support their work to improve the lives of Jamaicans.

Jamaican based nonprofits that work in areas of Education, Healthcare, and Economic Development are invited to apply during the Discretionary Grant Cycle.

Last year, the AFJ received 83 applications and granted 25 awards. The recipients included St. Joseph’s School, a school that strives to improve and support the use of technology so that Jamaican children can be better equipped to compete in the global economy.

Also, St. Andrew Settlement is now able to serve over 100 patients in underserved communities. These are a couple of examples of the organizations that benefited from discretionary grant funding in 2018-2019.

Interested organizations should visit here to see all necessary requirements. Applicant entities must demonstrate clear and compelling charitable goals, established governance structure, sound financial management capability and measurable targets for implementation.

All further questions can be directed to grants@theafj.org.