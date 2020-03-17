American Airlines Suspends Some Flights into St Kitts

// // //

Basseterre, St Kitts – Flights by American Airlines into St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International Airport will be affected by drastic cut back in response to decreased demand and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The Fort Worth-Texas-based airline announced the changes which will affect flights from Miami, New York and Dallas.

American said the reduction of its international capacity by 75% compared to last year took effect on Monday, March 16.

The St Kitts Tourism Authority in a statement Monday confirmed provided information on the flights which will be suspended and the period of suspension.

Cancelled Flights

SKB-MIA flights 1466 and 1236 (return overnight) – April 4th to June 4th, 2020

SKB-JFK Wednesday flight 2210- April 4th, 2020 to June 4th, 2020

Dallas- SKB flight- May 23rd to August 3rd, 2020

The decision by American Airlines comes on the heels by Royal Caribbean, Carnival, MSC Cruises and the Norwegian Cruise Line to suspending their itineraries to St Kitts and Nevis in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.