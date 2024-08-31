MIAMI— American Airlines is prepared for a record-breaking Labor Day travel weekend, marking the official end to the summer travel season. Between Thursday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Sept. 3, American expects to serve more than 3.8 million customers on nearly 36,000 scheduled flights, which is 14% more customers across its global network compared to last year.

The airline is preparing to operate its largest-ever Labor Day weekend schedule at Miami International Airport (MIA).

American will serve more than 276,000 customers on nearly 1,915 flights at MIA.

That’s 10% more customers departing MIA than the same period last year.

The biggest travel day of the weekend at MIA will be Saturday, Aug. 31.

“As we’re nearing the end of our largest summer travel season on record, I’m proud of the way our team members cared for customers and achieved industry-leading recovery through summer storms,” said American Airlines Vice President of MIA Hub Operations JC Liscano. “That’s thanks to strategic planning and the dedicated work of more than 14,600 local team members with an unwavering commitment to running a safe and reliable operation for our customers.”

Since the beginning of the summer travel season, American Airlines has operated more than 500,000 mainline and regional flights. Despite a record-breaking number of severe weather events, and the global CrowdStrike outage, American has recovered better than anyone in the industry by keeping its operation and customers moving forward.

This year, we added five new non-stop destinations from MIA, which include: Governor’s Harbour, Bahamas (GHB), Ocho Rios, Jamaica (OCJ), Portland, Oregon (PDX), Sacramento (SMF), and Tulum, Mexico (TQO).

American began preparing for the summer last year by hiring and training team members, ensuring its vendor partners are ready and preparing its aircraft, equipment and facilities. That includes advance work on its fleet to reduce maintenance delays, a focus on systems that keep aircraft cool, and leveraging investments in tools and technology.