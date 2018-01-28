Suriname Airways add extra seats to Guyana from Miami

Miami – Suriname Airways which put into service last December a 737-800 aircraft to service its Guyana route from Miami to accommodate the holiday demand, is keeping that aircraft on the route until the end of the Easter holidays.

Suriname Airways General Manager, North America, Henk Fitz-Jim announced Thursday that the airline will maintain the 737-800 aircraft on the Guyana service so as to accommodate the demand for travel for a number of events and activities scheduled for the first quarter of 2018. The 737-800 aircraft provides for 60 additional seats per flight compared to the 737-300.

He identified an international oil and gas conference, the country’s Mashramani celebrations and the Easter Holidays among the events for which there is an upsurge in the demand for travel to Guyana. “We have seen an increase in the demand for travel to Guyana during this period and will keep the 736-800 in operation so as to efficiently accommodate this demand.

“We are also aware that with Carnival being held in Trinidad and Tobago in February the availability of seats on other air carriers that serve Guyana via Trinidad becomes somewhat of a challenge. So with 60 additional seats three times per week Suriname Airways is well positioned to ensure the Guyana market is adequately served at this important period for the country,” Fitz-Jim said.

Suriname Airways currently flies from Miami to Guyana non-stop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights currently leave Guyana at 11 a.m. and arrive Miami at 3.30 p.m. (Miami time) then depart Miami at 5.00 p.m. arriving in Guyana at 10.30 p.m. (Guyana time).

Fitz-Jim disclosed that the airline, as part of its network planning for 2018 is looking into offering flights from New York to Guyana as well as adding an additional flight out of Miami to make a total of four non-stop flights weekly.

Fitz-Jim pointed out that the airline’s convenient departure time from Miami allows for passengers from other parts of the United States to connect with Suriname Airways without the need to overnight in Miami.

“We have also kept our fares competitive and affordable so that passengers that are connecting from other cities should not find the cost of travel a burden to their budgets,” he said. The airline also allows one free checked baggage as well as carry on hand luggage.

The general manager also pointed out that Suriname Airways enjoys a 95 percent on time departure rating “and our in-flight service is superb, offering a hot meal, an array of soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea and friendly and helpful flight attendants.”