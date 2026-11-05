Politics

Amendment 3 Results: Floridians Face Cuts to Services or Higher Taxes

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 minutes ago
0 3 1 minute read
homestead exemption

homestead exemption

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. – Amendment 3 is poised to pass. This will raise the homestead exemption, taking $46 billion out of our local communities in the next five years. It also creates a path to eliminating non-school property taxes. As a result, this would devastate local communities’ ability to fund services and programs themselves.

Jackson Peel, communications director for Save Our Services – No on 3, issued the following statement:

“Unfortunately, the affordability crisis that shaped this election also helped propel support for Amendment 3. People are struggling and they need relief. Now, communities will be forced to respond to the budget challenges this will create.

“It’s critically important that state and local governments do everything they can to make sure that the service cuts or tax increases don’t fall on Florida’s working families and seniors. The tax shift cannot fall on working people.”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 minutes ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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