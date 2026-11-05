Amendment 3 Results: Floridians Face Cuts to Services or Higher Taxes

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. – Amendment 3 is poised to pass. This will raise the homestead exemption, taking $46 billion out of our local communities in the next five years. It also creates a path to eliminating non-school property taxes. As a result, this would devastate local communities’ ability to fund services and programs themselves.

Jackson Peel, communications director for Save Our Services – No on 3, issued the following statement: