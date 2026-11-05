Amendment 3 Results: Floridians Face Cuts to Services or Higher Taxes
TALLAHASSEE, Fl. – Amendment 3 is poised to pass. This will raise the homestead exemption, taking $46 billion out of our local communities in the next five years. It also creates a path to eliminating non-school property taxes. As a result, this would devastate local communities’ ability to fund services and programs themselves.
Jackson Peel, communications director for Save Our Services – No on 3, issued the following statement:
“Unfortunately, the affordability crisis that shaped this election also helped propel support for Amendment 3. People are struggling and they need relief. Now, communities will be forced to respond to the budget challenges this will create.
“It’s critically important that state and local governments do everything they can to make sure that the service cuts or tax increases don’t fall on Florida’s working families and seniors. The tax shift cannot fall on working people.”