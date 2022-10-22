Ambassador Marks Invites Jamaicans to Connect for Answers to US Visas and Jamaican Passport Matters

WASHINGTON, DC – On Thursday October 27, 2022 Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks will address the topics of US work, study and vacation visas and Jamaican passport matters at 7:00 pm EDT / 6pm EST.

Guest Panelists

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks said the upcoming virtual town hall meeting will be hybrid and will feature in person guests. This includes, Nonimmigrant Visa Unit Chief in the Consular Section of the United States Embassy in Kingston. Plus, Mr. Jeff M. Osweiler, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) Mr. Andrew Wynter.

Visa and Passport Inquiries

She pointed out that the question of visas and passports were among the highest queries being received at the missions for the past year. “We have been having overwhelming queries from Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora as it relates to students attending colleges and universities in the US. In addition, persons from Jamaica needing medical attention in the US. Plus, temporary overseas work programmes. As well as the long delay in applications for visitor visas and other services from the US embassy in Jamaica.”

Passport Processing

Ambassador Marks indicated that the Embassy and the Jamaican Consular network in the USA have been working assiduously to increase the caliber of customer service and efficiency in the processing of passports and citizenship applications.

In connection to this goal, Mr. Wynter and a team from PICA will be spending the week of October 24th to 30th in Washington, DC. The team will execute several activities at the Embassy to achieve this objective.

While on Let’s Connect, Mr. Wynter is expected to address Diaspora members’ questions and concerns in relation to the processing of passport applications and other services offered by PICA.

She noted that prominent Jamaican Immigration attorney in Washington DC, Ms Simone Williams will be on hand to assist the audience in clarifying matters on different types of work visas.

Ambassador Marks has long desired to also educate Jamaicans at home on current visa opportunities available to facilitate working in the United States. She shared, “we believe Jamaicans availing themselves of these opportunities would assist the lowering of the unemployment rate especially among recent university graduates.”

‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’ enables Jamaicans at home and abroad to communicate directly with the Ambassador about current Jamaica / USA bilateral matters and to stay informed about the Government of Jamaica’s policies and programmes, as well as the Embassy’s activities.

The Jamaican Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks is usually joined by various distinguished guests, including government ministers, US government officials, key players in various local and international organizations, and prominent members of the Jamaican Diaspora.