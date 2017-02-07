Haiti’s President, Jovenel Moïse Sworn In
Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s Statement on Haiti President Jovenel Moïse’s Swearing-In
Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement on the swearing-in of Haiti’s new president, Jovenel Moïse :
“Haiti has taken another critical step toward fulfilling the dream if its citizens to build a true democracy. I congratulate President Jovenel Moïse on being sworn into office today and look forward to working with Haiti on shared priorities as the nation strives to rebound.”
