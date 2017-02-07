By February 7, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Haiti’s President, Jovenel Moïse Sworn In

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s Statement on Haiti President Jovenel Moïse’s Swearing-In

 Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement on the swearing-in of Haiti’s new president, Jovenel Moïse :

“Haiti has taken another critical step toward fulfilling the dream if its citizens to build a true democracy.  I congratulate President Jovenel Moïse on being sworn into office today and look forward to working with Haiti on shared priorities as the nation strives to rebound.”

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse

President Jovenel Moïse

 

 

