FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward County Animal Care is pleased to announce that Amanda Butler and Randy Grice have been honored. They are part of Legacy South Florida’s 2024 class of 40 Under 40 Leaders of Today and Tomorrow. This recognition is for their excellent contributions. This award honors young professionals who are positively influencing their fields and communities through their important work and contributions.

“Our team is deeply committed to serving the residents and pets of Broward County, and we are incredibly proud to see Amanda and Randy recognized for their hard work and dedication,” said Doug Brightwell, Director of Broward County Animal Care. “Their contributions and professionalism are key to the success of our initiatives. This recognition is a testament to the critical role they play in advancing the mission of BCAC.”

Bahamian-descendant Butler is a Broward-bred graduate of Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School. Miami-native Grice graduated from Florida A& M University. Their nominations were carefully reviewed by a panel of area professionals, media leaders, and former recipients. Their inclusion in this distinguished group, after such a rigorous selection process, underscores their achievements and ongoing commitment to public service.

Legacy South Florida listing features brief profiles of 40 outstanding honorees. BCAC extends our heartfelt congratulations to Amanda Butler and Randy Grice for this well-deserved recognition and their continued dedication to the agency’s mission.