All You Need to Know About Current Florida Gambling Legislature

Florida is one of the most famous and iconic states in America and attracts visitors from global locations every year. However, gambling enthusiasts visiting the Sunshine State must be cognizant of the specific laws, rules and regulations mandated in Florida before engaging. Some forms of betting are legal (albeit only through specific operators), while other wagers are prohibited. In total, there are 78 land-based casinos located in Florida. Meanwhile, online casinos for real money are currently prohibited, with little sign that this will change. However, Floridians can engage in social and sweepstakes casinos, with innumerable options available online. Ultimately, it is essential to verify if your gambling activity is legitimate and it is recommended to read more on the review of licensed and secured USA gambling websites in Florida to remain current.

Who regulates gambling in Florida?

The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) regulates most legal gambling structures of gambling in the state and enforces all prohibitions. FGCC’s “Division of Pari-mutuel Wagering” regulates pari-mutuel racing and games, cardrooms, and slots. Moreover, this department supervises legislation between the State of Florida and the Native American Seminole tribe.

What forms of gambling are legal in Florida?

Casino gambling, including slots and table games on native tribal lands.

Pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing at licensed premises.

Florida lottery games.

Monetized poker and dominoes in licensed venues.

Games including poker, bridge, mah-jongg and similar games (if winnings players do not exceed $10).

Slot machine gaming at eight licensed venues in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Bingo and sweepstakes.

The future of online casinos remains unknown; however, the trend of states eventually voting to reverse this legislation frequently changes, perhaps due to the undoubted economic benefits.

Land-based casinos in Florida

In total, there are 78 casinos located in Florida, with many of the largest owned by Native American tribes, including the Seminole and Miccosukee. Calder Casino at Miami Gardens is one of the most popular to visit while Casino Miami and Magic City Casino are other superlative venues. Miccosukee Resort and Gaming Center, located in the Everglades, also offers a plethora of casino game choices. Typically, Florida casinos offer innumerable slot machines at regulated casinos, land-based poker, and also forms of horse racing. Participants must be at least 21 years old to place wagers; however, 18-year-olds can participate in poker, bingo and lottery games.

Sports betting

Sports betting was initially legalized, and it was expected that many casinos would provide online sportsbooks across Florida. However, despite being legally sanctioned in 2021, the new compact between the state and Seminole tribe was challenged, with sports activity suspended in the interim. If sports betting proves a success across Florida, it is anticipated that online gambling casinos could also make progress in becoming legal, particularly given the exponential amount of revenue that it has generated towards the American economy. Though Florida is yet to reinstate sports betting, nearby states Mississippi and Arkansas have recently done so, offering hope for the industry in Florida.