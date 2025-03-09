Alkaline’s New Rules Festival Returns To Jamaica!

Trelawny, Jamaica – Alkaline, in collaboration with New Era Productions, is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated New Rules Festival will return to Jamaica on July 5th, 2025! This exciting event will occur at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium, promising an unforgettable experience for fans and music lovers.

The New Rules Festival has been very successful in the past. One important event was in Kingston in 2017. The festival is known for its high-energy performances and fun experiences. It celebrates modern dancehall culture. This year’s festival will feature both well-known and new talent. It promises to raise the bar even higher, ensuring an exciting experience for everyone who attends.

“Jamaica is the birthplace of reggae and dancehall, and we are honoured to bring New Rules Festival back home,” said Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s Manager. “Our fans in Jamaica have always been the heartbeat of our brand, and we can’t wait to deliver an exhilarating experience that resonates with them,” she added.

Upcoming Performances

Alkaline, known for his chart-topping hits and dynamic performances, remains dominant in the reggae-dancehall genre. His ability to connect with fans through music and cultural expression has solidified his status as one of Jamaica’s premier artiste.

With performances already scheduled in Boston, London, Toronto, St Vincent, and the Grenadines, Alkaline has included Jamaica in the list of stops for an anticipated busy promotional year.

“Trelawny is my mother’s hometown, so it’s only fitting. So, this summer, it is the place to hold a vibe with my family and fans. It’s more than just another New Rules experience, so Jamaica… The time is now”, Alkaline states.

Move to Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium

This year, the New Rules Festival will be at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium. This is different from past events in Kingston. This change shows a smart move by Alkaline and his team.

“Over the years, Kingston & St Andrew municipal has been the home to many big festivals. However, entertainment lovers from the island’s western side have been somewhat excluded. Alkaline and New Era Production’s decision to take the show to Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium this year is to cater to a wider fanbase,” Ms Beckford added.

Connect with Fans

The Jamaica leg of New Rules 2025 will provide a unique platform for fans to engage with their favorite artiste while enjoying a festival atmosphere filled with music, art, and culture.

“The Western region has contributed much to the culture that keeps our nation viable. Our team will always find creative ways to aid the nation’s development, bring or ignite economic growth across the island, and, most importantly, cater to Alkaline’s fans,” Rickardo Shuzzr, Alkaline’s publicist, stated.

Attendees can look forward to exciting performances, fun activities, and the lively atmosphere that defines the festival.

New Rules Festival Jamaica Tickets

Tickets for the New Rules Festival in Jamaica will go on sale on March 7th, 2025. We strongly encourage fans to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on this monumental event.